100 years of the Wallace Stegner House in Eastend

By Kailey Guillemin

100 years ago, the father of Wallace Stegner built the still standing house at 126 Tamarack Ave N in Eastend for his family. To this day, the century old building houses artists and performers from all over the country.

The iconic Stegner House will be celebrating its 100th anniversary along with Eastend Arts Council’s (EAC) 30th annual Stegner House Dinner fundraiser.

The Stegner House Dinner, the first one being held in 1988, features flavourful food and desserts, entertainment and various fundraising efforts to help support the house. Through the community, the maintenance of the house can be kept up and the low cost rent an attraction for artists.

“The vision is the mission to support the arts within Eastend and district,” Anne Davis, a member of the EAC, explained what the arts council works towards achieving.

The EAC came together in 1978 and has been a non-profit, volunteer based organization ever since. In 1990, the volunteer organization restored the Stegner House and opened it up as residence for writers and performances from across the country.

Wallace Stegner was an award winning author in the United States as well as an enthusiastic environmentalist. Much of his focus was on the West, whether it be for writing or for protecting what he deemed to be the area to withstand development.

Some of his work includes “The Big Rocky Candy Mountain” (1943), “The Spectator Bird” (1977) in which he won the National Book Award, “Angle of Repose” (1972), which he won a Pulitzer Prize for and “Wolf Willow” (1962).

The Stegner family didn’t stay in Eastend for very long, but long enough for the memory of Wallace to still remain.

Today, the Writers’ Trust of Canada, a charitable organization formed in 1976 to help support writers across the country, has listed the Stegner House as one of five private residences to stay at.

“I think what that’s done for the whole area is it’s sort of… a welcoming place to come if you’re an artist,” Davis explained about the Stegner House. “There’s been people that have stayed at the Stegner House that have come back to the community to live.”

Sharon Butala, who is a Canadian author from Nipawin, Saskatchewan, was a main driving force behind the establishment of the Stegner House within the EAC. At the time of being head of the EAC, Butala and her late husband Peter, were living on a ranch near Eastend.

Karen McNabb, a local rancher to Eastend, has been a long time support of the EAC and continually attends the annual Stegner House Dinner’s with her family.

“It lets people be aware that there’s those kinds of opportunities out there, those kinds of people out there,” McNabb explained. “Your kids can see the opportunities that are out there for people to do that kind of thing.”

For McNabb, having the EAC is very important to not only her, but the community altogether. As much as she appreciates the ranching and sports aspect of life that her children grew up with, she also wanted them to see the artistic side that Eastend was able to provide.

“It’s better to be well rounded and see all sides of things and that’s one side that I find important,” McNabb said. “The rink and the sports activities are super and important, but they’re not the only thing that drives your life here,”

“The group that’s been putting that stuff on, I’m very appreciative of what they’re doing.”

The EAC has brought in many artists and performers since their establishment, as well as the Missoula Children’s Theatre. The Stegner House has been another way to keep the artistic side of life alive in their small town.

“It kind of brings the community together when a number of people can go to a performance and be a part of that,” Davis explained her appreciation for what the EAC does for her community. “I think whether you’re performing or if you’re making art yourself, or being part of art or seeing art, that’s important. It’s a facet of our wellbeing.”

This year’s Stegner House Dinner will be one to remember as you’re invited to “come party like it is 1917.” Saturday March 4 at the Eastend Memorial Hall will feature singer/song writer Megan Nash, magician and comedian Trevor Moore and the Stayin’ Alive Choir from Shaunavon.

The evening will consist of an appetizer bar, dessert buffet, drinks, silent and online auctions and many more forms of fundraising and entertainment.

“It’s always been a really nice get together every year with good food and good entertainment,” Davis explained. “People have always been really generous and we’re really thankful for that.”

Advance tickets are $40 and can be found at Madhatter’s and Shannon’s Closet.