150 Celebration Garden blooms at Cabri

BY LEANNE WHITE

Canada’s 150th year was celebrated in spring glory on the beautiful afternoon of Thursday, May 18th at Cabri Community Garden! Over 500 red and white tulips bloomed in the 150 Celebration Garden, and a party was held to celebrate. People of all ages came together to admire the colourful tulips planted to celebrate our country’s birthday. Kindergarten to Grade 5 students from Cabri School did a wonderful job leading the singing of Oh Canada. Young children from Cabri’s daycare and adults from the community sat alongside seniors in their 80s. The local Co-Op baked and decorated donuts complete with red and white sprinkles in honour of the event.

Garden Committee volunteers and community members planted the 500 plus bulbs in September. It was exciting to see that the Canada flag, created by planting red and white tulips, actually turned out when the tulips bloomed! Tulips surrounded the gazebo, labyrinth, and filled the perennial bed as well.

Cabri School and Cabri Community Garden were joint recipients of this year’s special Canada Celebration Garden, receiving 1000 tulip bulbs to share. We wish to recognize the sponsors of the 150 Celebration Gardens: Vesey’s Bulbs, Canada Garden Council, Canada Post, Canadian Nursery Landscape Association, and the Niagara Parks Commission. Though this is Canada’s 150th year, the patriotic tulips will continue to bloom in the spring for years to come!