MEGAN LACELLE

Did you know you can get wireless internet 37,000 feet above Finland?

Did you know Rome is regarded as an “archeological lasagna?”

Did you know you can leave Rome at 7:30 a.m. and make it back for class at noon in Sweden even though your flight landed in Denmark?

These are all things I learned this past weekend on a whirlwind 55 hours in Rome, Italy. It was a surreal weekend starting with Colosseum tours and ending with catacomb expeditions. I met two close friends from Canada in Rome and we spent as much time as possibly trying to experience as much as we could in the short time I was visiting.

Rome was beautiful and layered in history, from the Roman forum to the Capuchin crypt. The speed of Rome was ten-fold the speed of Lund. I went from a city of 87,000 to a city of 2.67 million.

The temperatures hovered around 16 degrees all weekend and the streets were packed with tourists, regardless of the fact it was the middle of February. Beside each historical piece of architecture and culture were peddlers, souvenir stores and tourist trap restaurants.

Walking beside the Colosseum at night, lit up, with gelato in hand was dreamlike. If you had told me 10 years ago, I’d be walking alongside this 2000 year old structure with two friends for a weekend trip, I would never have believed you. The moments of beauty and calmness were only ever punctuated with the busyness of crowds and the never-ending selfie sticks.

As someone who called the blistering winters of rural Saskatchewan home, it is always startling to view poverty so close. I shrink uncomfortably when I see broken bodies begging for money on pieces of cupboard or when I see a man plays the accordion through the Metro with his four-year-old daughter holding onto his coat with a cup on coin in hand.

I have been blessed to grow up in an area of the world where rolling fields and friendly faces filled the street corners. It’s not as though poverty and homelessness does not exist at home, but it is not something I see so blatantly on each street corner.

Historical Rome can only be imagined as significantly different as present Rome. The Colosseum, which hosted free events nearly every week when it was built, now offers tours for hundreds of tours while crowds from all over the world mill through the history.

I learned so much about the city, but it is a disservice to the history of Rome to think I could even try learn enough in 55 hours.

We toured the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Trevi Fountain, St. Peter’s Basilica, the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon, the Capuchin crypt, the Roman catacombs, and the Basilica of St. Clemente.

We also made our way to the “secret of Rome.” The secret is a door with a keyhole that gives a remarkable view of the Vatican. Walking up to the site you would be curious why 20 people were lined up to merely look through a keyhole, but the view it quite magical.

Other secrets of Rome lay below the surface. The Basilica of St. Clemente is striking on its own, with its blue and gold ceiling and detailed frescos. However, the basilica is covering thousands of years of history. If you travel down a flight of stairs you exit the 1000-year-old church and enter a 1600-year-old building once used as a home, mithraeum and church. Another flight of stairs downwards brings you to, what is believed to be, a grain storehouse built in 64 AD. In Rome, the history is layered. As time passed, the silt from the river raised the streets and caused the Romans to build on top of their history – hence the term “archeological lasagna.”

It is this layered history that is responsible for the more than 25 years it took to built the new Metro line underground – the builders kept running into new ruins and pieces of history. Contrast this to the eight years it took to build the Colosseum.

The intricate work that lines the churches, basilicas and other monuments around Italy is hard to fathom and nearly impossible to capture in photographs.

It truly is something you must see to believe.