Accents and Enunciations

MEGAN LACELLE

You may not know this about me, but I have a terrible singing voice. So bad, in fact, I normally listen to my music loud enough to drain out the sounds of my bad pitch and missed notes. I once sang in public for a high school drama performance and the embarrassment of the whole event haunts me to this day.

I’m not even being too hard on myself, I’m just truly terrible.

This is why I was so surprised when a girl in my class told me I had a “great voice.” I could not hide my shock as this new friend placed this compliment so delicately in my hands. I cocked my head to the side and asked blankly what she was talking about.

I would learn quickly that she was not complimenting me on my singing voice, but rather the volume of it. She remembered me from the first day of class where I, like the rest of the group, introduced myself.

Unlike Canada, people in Sweden speak very softly. There are many times in class where the professor has to lean in and ask a student to repeat their question purely for the fact the professor cannot hear them.

I did not realize I spoke so loudly compared to others until she pointed it out.

This is not the first time being abroad has taught me something new about myself. One fact being, I did not realize how lucky I am to have English as my first language.

Every international student I have met so far speaks at least two languages: their national language and English. Some speak three or four even. Meanwhile I struggle to get through French and apologize deeply when someone speaks to me in Swedish.

Everyone here is so accommodating when it comes to speaking English, but I am always a little ashamed that I cannot return the favour and speak in Swedish.

People around the world are working so hard to understand what I am saying in English, but many speak languages I have never even heard of or considered trying to learn.

Aside from the language, I have also learned how much of an immigrant-based person I truly am. I was part of a conversation the other day on heritage. We went around the room and explained our family history. The man from Germany explained his family had always been in Germany while a woman from Sweden explained she was half-French and half-Swedish.

I twiddled my thumbs nervously as I explained I was a “mutt.” My family tree is filled with so many cross-sections that I would be unable to pinpoint any ancestry directly. I know there’s French, German, Dutch, and Russian in my past, but my aunt recently took a DNA test that said one side of the family was 33 per cent Irish. So frankly, I’m not really sure where my origins are.

It was interesting to talk to people with such a deep European history, compared to the Canadian with European culture and custom long since forgotten in place of Tim Hortons and hockey skates.

Identity means something completely different when you can trace your roots back hundreds of years to one area. For me, having family in southwest Saskatchewan for more than a hundred years was impressive. I explained the only people who were not immigrants in Canada were the First Nations people.

I also have yet to meet another student from a farming community. I explained to a peer the other day that we raised cattle, bought 4-H beef, purchased chickens from my neighbour growing up and often received eggs from my grandma. I explained how we had a garden for our vegetables and had to drive 20-40 minutes to the nearest grocery store.

For students who were raised in cities of more than one million people, the concept of Saskatchewan – a place many have never heard of – is almost incomprehensible.

Saskatchewan may be bigger in size than Sweden, but it is not a place commonly referred to.

I have only been here a month, but I already feel my head swelling with new ideas and new information. It’s interesting to learn about different cultures everyday, but it is a bonus to learn something new about yourself along the way.