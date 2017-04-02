Advance Southwest receives provincial recognition

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association recognized the best from the past year of newspaper publishing in Saskatchewan on Saturday, April 1st in Saskatoon.

Advance Southwest, which is based in Gull Lake, received nine nominations in all and came away with the top prize in 4 of those categories.

Publisher Kate Winquist was unable to attend the presentation due to work commitments, but was very pleased with the results.

“It always gives you a sense of pride when your work gets recognized at the provincial level. Newspapers are such a necessity to our communities. I love doing what I do. I take pride in what we have accomplished in previous years and I will endeavour to continue to put out a high quality product for the people of rural southwest Saskatchewan.”

FIRST PLACE

Best Front Page (Class E – over 6,500 Circulation) – Max Gilchuk & Kate Winquist

Best Special Section – Advance Staff

Salute To Veterans – Advance Staff

Best Wildlife Photo – Kate Winquist

SECOND PLACE

Best Advertisement – Max Gilchuk

Photographer of the Year – Kate Winquist

Best Research Story – Donny White & Max Gilchuk

THIRD PLACE