Al Countryman’s Story

Al Countryman eventually opened Al’s Bakery in Gull Lake after his service in WWII ended. He was a transport driver with the Canadian Service Corps. The Service Corps job was to haul fuel, food, ammunition and other supplies in to the front line soldiers so they would be able to keep pushing ahead toward final victory. Without the efficient work of the transport drivers like Al the Allies never would have won the Second World War. Al recently told us about some of his experiences in the war.

“I arrived 14 days after the Invasion (of Normandy). We were stuck in the worst storm on the ocean for two or three days before we could land. We came in on the LST (Landing Ship Tank) we called them naval Boxers. We were supposed to drive the tanks off into the water, but the cab was only 2 ft above the water. How were you supposed to get the darn things off? Anyway we did. After that I was mostly driving trucks.”

Al remembers the battle for Caen particularly well.

“When we were at station there we watched the planes for 3 or 4 weeks going over and over. Caen was just all beat to hell in the bombing campaign, you know. Somebody had ploughed it—they had to plough a road through for us so we could drive through… One time we drew straws to see who would have to haul this water equipment up near the front lines in Caen. I drew the short straw and an English Pioneer came with me, and I remember we had this water dripping all over…As I drew near Caen I could see these big puffs once in awhile. It was the damn Germans shooting 88s from an island there by Caen shooting at us! I got there, unloaded and got out of there as quick as I could.

“All the way back to camp you’d see a puff once in awhile. I got all the way back to where we were bivouacked and, I think it was a small truck and three or four big trucks, they’d (the Germans) hit the camp while I was gone.”

Another operation Al remembers very well to this day was when the Allies were looking to close the Falaise Gap.

“I went to the Falaise Gap and that was where the Germans really bucked us hard. If they’d had any brains they would have bombed the hell out of us on the road ‘cause we couldn’t go anywhere, too many people, we just sat there for two days… You never knew when they were going to hit you. The SS had these what we called Moaning Minnies (Nebelwerfer rocket launchers). They’d shoot a shell at you and it’d moan and groan and then hit with an explosion. It’d scare the hell out of ya. Toward the end you wouldn’t pay no attention to it; you’d just keep on going.”

Later in the war Al hauled ammo and supplies to drop off points and would bring German prisoners back on the same truck.

“All we did was drive to where we were supposed to drive. The English Pioneer Corps would unload us and we’d be on our way. We’d haul things like ammunition and high octane gas and we’d haul German prisoners out. We’d stack them in there like posts and pull a strap around them after.”

The German prisoners never gave him or his guys too much trouble Al tells us; they just seemed happy to be out of the war.

“One time our sergeant or corporal got lost so we stopped for a rest beside an apple orchard. I fell asleep. Pretty soon there was a tap on the shoulder. It was one of our prisoners! ‘We got to get going,’ he said; ‘we’ve been over in the the orchard getting apples.’

“I looked and all of them guys (the German prisoners) came back. They’d jumped out to pick some apples! And I hadn’t been the only guy sleeping; it was most of us. That was near the end of the war.”

Al’s war time service ended a few months later when his Transport unit was charged with bringing some coal back from the Ruhr in Germany. Al slipped and broke his ankle badly when he jumped down at the coal field. He was eventually sent back to England to recover. Since the war was pretty much over at that point, when an English nurse came through and asked if he wanted to go home on a hospital ship Al readily agreed.

“Coming back I was on a hospital ship with 200 people; it was like a cork in a bathtub … We got home just before Christmas in 1945.”

Al was confined to a stretcher case all the way back to Regina. After that he was on crutches for awhile. When he got back to Gull Lake he threw his crutches away and never looked back when he got off the train. Al was just happy to be home and in mostly one piece.

“I never did see too much war, but I did see a lot of things a guy shouldn’t see. I was in the army for 4½ years and that is long enough for anybody. I was always scared about losing my legs, you know. I was never scared about dying. We never got off the boats until 14 days after D-Day. But there were lots of guys come back who were missing arms or with broken bodies. Guys who’d gone over mines and got blowed up; hit with shells, you know. We seen a lot of those guys coming back ‘cause we were closest to England there, right where they let them off (on Juno Beach).”

TIM KALINOWSKI

Originally published in the Gull Lake Advance, November 8, 2011