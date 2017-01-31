Anderson releases statement

Cypress Hills-Grasslands MLA condemns murder of worshipers at Quebec City Mosque

David Anderson, Member of Parliament for Cypress Hills—Grasslands and Official Opposition Critic for International Human Rights and Religious Freedom, released the following statement in response to the deadly attack on worshipers at the Sainte-Foy Islamic Cultural Centre:

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of those killed and injured in the attack at the Quebec City Islamic Centre.

“This attack is an affront to the religious freedom of Canadians. Places of worship are meant to be havens for peaceful personal reflection and faith. Canadians of any religion, race and background must feel free to believe as they choose, change their belief and practice their belief peacefully and without the threat of coercion or violence.

“Violence against any religious group is an attack on the universal values that all Canadians cherish and protect. We must continue to do all we can to safeguard expression and the practice of faith in Canada and around the world.”