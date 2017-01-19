Another southwest lotto winner

$100,000 EXTRA WIN IN KYLE!

Lorna Sather won $100,000 on a LOTTO MAX ticket she’d forgotten about. The Kyle resident found the ticket in her wallet and discovered she had won on the December 23 EXTRA draw.

Sather found the ticket more than a week after the draw, when she was buying a new lottery ticket.

“I only realized I had the ticket when I went to pay,” she said. “So I took it to the self-checker and just sort of assumed it wouldn’t be a winner.”

Sather said she didn’t have her glasses, so she couldn’t see the numbers clearly on the screen.

“I saw a bunch of zeros, but I couldn’t count how many there were,” she said. “I went back to the truck and said to my husband, ‘I don’t know what I won, but I won big!’”

Sather and her husband drove to another gas station and checked the ticket again. Sather finally discovered her ticket had won $100,000.

The happy winner plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and install hardwood floors in the house she and her husband are currently building.

Sather purchased her winning LOTTO MAX and EXTRA ticket at the Giant Tiger located at 1150 Central Avenue North in Swift Current.

