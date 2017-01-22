Are you ready to leave?

By Madonna Hamel

None of us saw it coming. Even though she was struggling as she walked, and her breathing was laboured, it seemed impossible that Theresa would, or could, be removed from our village landscape. She was – is – integral to it. Whether wobbling home past midnight, broom in hand, crossing the school yard after cleaning the daycare, or sitting in the hotel, next to Caspar, nursing a coffee in the afternoon, or getting to the church early to light the candles, chose the hymns and prepare the sacristy, or getting up to sing ‘Que Sera Sera’ at open mic nights, the ragtag audience of beer drinkers, artist ‘blow-ins’ and summer park staff joining in the chorus, Theresa moves through the scene like a little embroidery needle, pulling the scraps of our frayed and frazzled fabrics together.

The first time I drove through Val Marie, my sisters and I stopping to explore the birthplace of our mother, it was Theresa who walked up to our table at the bar and introduced herself. Then she took our mom’s autograph book from 1946 and read out the names of the people she knew. And when I returned three years later she and her husband Caspar took me to wing night, an expensive treat for a couple on a limited budget, and introduced me to everyone in one fell swoop. Later, I took her to a movie about an Irish woman who had her baby taken from her by nuns and then spent a lifetime trying to find him. Theresa wept quietly through the movie. On the walk back to the local convent-turned inn where I was staying, she told me her story.

She too had been forced to give up a daughter – after she lost her family in a car accident that she survived and before went to live with her mother’s twin sister and family. I tried to imagine what it must have been like to live with a mother figure who looked like your own deceased mother, what that might do to a psyche. Eventually she married Caspar, nineteen years her senior, and had children of her own. One day, her lost daughter found her. They were all there the night she died.

Despite the scars of the past – a past she did not keep secret but would reveal to anyone who thought to ask – Theresa expressed more bewilderment and helplessness than rancour or resentment. But mostly she just stayed close to her angels and saints, although she never talked about her faith. She just showed up.

As long-time sacristan at the church she knew things. Like what songs to sing when. When I decided to go to mass again, to join the small congregation of eleven people, Theresa taught me the new hymns. Like so other many people who left the church for a while, I lived under the absurd assumption that it would remain just as it was the day I left. But many congregations are tackling the big questions surrounding what it means to live a ‘holy life’ without using shame, threats or condemnation. And there are new songs. Standing near Theresa, I do my best to keep up with her, I anticipate her slight shifts in melody and twangy phrasing. Together we created our own style, something I jokingly refer to as Gregorian Country

Our last Sunday together she gave me a wink before opening the hymnal to 686, “we’re doing your favourite”, she whispered. She taught me “Come Back To Me” two years ago while sweeping the church basement for after-mass coffee. “Come back to me with all your heart, don’t let fear keep us a part…” The lyrics seem to portray a broken-hearted lover. There is no overt mention of a God or even Jesus, making it a song we would eventually sing together at open mic night at the hotel. As well as a hymn or two Theresa always sang “Que Sers Sera/What will be will be”. Everybody listening would join in on the chorus. Some nights when she sang “When I was just a little girl, I asked my mother: what will I be?” and the mother would reply “what will be, will be, the future’s not ours to see….” I thought: just as well, how would Theresa have prepared for all the losses? Was Theresa’s quiet, consistent faith, something she developed after the car accident, or was it already deep within her, something she turned to help move her through life? “I don’t know,” she would shrug, as if the specific chronology of her evolving faith was unimportant.

What was important was showing up. And if that meant attending a funeral in Ponteix, finding an assisted living space for a neighbour, collecting soup can labels for the school, buying birthday and anniversary cards and hand delivering them to people in town, washing the church altar cloths along with the basement kitchen dish rags, taking new residents to wing night, that’s what she did.

Just last weekend we had a funeral for a well-loved old-timer. Fr. Joe spoke about “staying” and “leaving” and how the best way to measure how we’re doing in this world was to observe in which ways we prepare for leaving it. We can’t take anything with us but the feelings we have generated among ourselves, through the care and feeding of the relationships of people who will either be by our side, or nowhere to be seen.

Theresa was surrounded by friends and family the night she passed over, both hands holding a rosary. I could think of nothing to do but to sing to her so I began my favourite verse of: “Come back to me”: “The wilderness will lead you/to your heart where I will speak/Integrity and Justice/with tenderness you shall know/Long have I waited for your coming/home to me and living/deeply our new life.” And then I leaned over and whispered- I know this song isn’t about bringing you back to us. I know it’s about leaving here. I know you know that.” If anybody in that room was ready to “live a new life”, it was Theresa. But she still had no control over when or how quickly that time would come. I hoped, looking down on her, that she’d come back to us, regularly, in some morning star or breezy whisper, and remind us to ready ourselves, as well.

Driving back from Regina to Val Marie that night I asked: Are you ready to leave? What does that even mean and…wait a minute…didn’t I just get here? !

I suspect, over the next few months, it will slowly dawn on us that we don’t know some basic, essential dates, and times, or where certain tools and supplies are kept, and only Theresa has the answer. It will be a long time before I stop expecting to see her and Caspar making their evening tour around town at night, moving as slow as parade marshals, checking to see who is home and who is not, whose car is parked in front of whose house, tucking us in for the night before returning to their own home.

The funeral for Theresa Laturnus will be held at Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary in Val Marie at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24.