Attention all youth!

YouthFest! being held Thursday

The City of Swift Current and the Swift Current Community Youth Initiative are hosting YouthFest on Thursday, June 15th. Sponsored by Innovation Credit Union – this event is for all youth in grades 5 – 9 and will be held at the Center on 1st Ave NE.

From 6 – 8 pm kids can enjoy a street party with giant inflatable bowling and jousting. The Swift Current Fire Department will be in attendance with their fire trucks and some fire pits for roasting s’mores.

Swift Current Skateboarding Inc. will also be in attendance for a skateboarding demo with ramps so kids are encouraged to bring their skateboards.

Indoor activities such as a ‘Just Dance’ competition and black light canvas painting are also on the agenda.

There will be free hot dogs and the concession at The Center will be open. We have lots of prizes to be won, including i-Ride Passes for Frontier Days.

In the case of poor weather, the event will continue inside The Center.