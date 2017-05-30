Attention Southwest Saskatchewan Film and Digital Creators!

NFB puts out call for short documentary ideas by emerging creators with Doc Lab Saskatchewan

Three winning finalists—from Saskatoon, Regina and rural Saskatchewan—will work with NFB producers and mentors to make their own short docs this fall

The National Film Board of Canada is reaching out to film and digital creators across Saskatchewan with an interest in short documentary storytelling with a call for submissions for Doc Lab Saskatchewan (#DocLabSK). Coming this fall, this new NFB emerging filmmaker program for short non-fiction was announced May 26 at the Yorkton Film Festival.

Driven by the NFB’s North West Studio and a Saskatchewan production and mentorship team, Doc Lab Saskatchewan will bring three emerging creators into a professional production environment to write, shoot, and edit their short documentary ideas.

One winner from Saskatoon, one from Regina, and one from rural Saskatchewan will be selected following the call for proposals, which runs from now until Friday, July 14, 2017. The three completed films will be launched in November 2017.

The NFB is partnering with Creative Saskatchewan, Paved Arts in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan Filmpool Cooperative in Regina on Doc Lab Saskatchewan.

The NFB producer for Doc Lab Saskatchewan is Jon Montes, who joined the NFB’s North West Studio just over a year ago, with a focus on documentary film production across Saskatchewan.

“I’m really excited about what this means for directors across the province. Doc Lab Saskatchewan is right in line with other NFB emerging creator programs which have kickstarted the careers of a lot of great filmmakers. So I’m looking forward to reading some terrific applications and seeing them come to life,” said Montes.

Between September 4 and November 17, 2017, each filmmaker will complete a 5–7 minute documentary, working closely with an NFB production team and local director-mentors to take ideas from treatment through production and post-production. While previous non-fiction film experience isn’t necessary, participants are expected to have a working knowledge of film or mediamaking, with a maximum of three independent projects to their credit. Doc Lab Saskatchewan also includes travel to NFB headquarters in Montreal for final post-production.