Gull Lake’s Berney Weston presented $11,500 to The Casey Foundation last week to help Saskatchewan children with autism. Berney raised the money by collecting pledges for every save he made in a playoff game on March 13 . Pictured with Berney is Alexis Cuthbert, the Founder of The Casey Foundation.The Casey Foundation is named after her son who has autism. He is now 20 years old. When they started the charity he was 8.