Backyard Concert featuring Brian Keith Wallen

Maple Creek Small Venue Concert Series is pleased to present Brian Keith Wallen at a Backyard Concert performance at Bremner’s tonight.

Singer-Songwriter Brian Keith Wallen is on the road all the time. From coast to coast and beyond, Brian is spreading his blend of blues-influenced acoustic music across the world. His award winning combination of storytelling and lightning licks on guitar will never let you forget his name. In just a few years, Brian has released multiple albums and performed over 1,000 shows in the US, Canada, and Europe.

Brian won 2nd place in the 2015 International Blues Challenge, ranking in the top two out of hundreds of artists from all over the world. He was also named “Artist of the Year” by the Starr-Gennett Foundation. Brian has brought his foot-stomping, one-man show to timeless treasures, such as Dollywood and the Ryman Auditorium.

Born and raised in small town Indiana, bluegrass music initially formed the foundation for Wallen’s music, especially the guitar playing of Doc Watson. “The first time I ever heard Doc Watson, I knew that the way he played was how I wanted to play.” Bluegrass and blues mixed together over time for Brian, with his sound eventually evolving into the rootsy style you hear now. Later influences include everything from guitarists like Joe Bonamassa to singer/songwriters such as Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Jason Isbell.

This concert is being held as a backyard concert. You will need to bring a lawn chair and your own beverages and snack. To book your spot and get the address for this event, call Bob & Carol at 306-662-2361 or Kevin at 306-661-8449.

There will only be room for a maximum of 30 people. Minors are welcome to attend. Music By Donation All Proceeds To Artist ($20 suggested).

Gather together with friends, and to hear extraordinary music in a listening room setting.