Badgers use overtime to defeat Greyhounds

By Kate Winquist

Preston Kopek was the hero in overtime, as the Shaunavon Badgers drew first blood in the White Mud Hockey League Final, defeating the Gull Lake Greyhounds 6-5.

Gull Lake opened the scoring at 13:52 of the first frame with Jeremy Wilson putting the puck past Badger goalie, Cole Schafer. The assist went to Clay Cooke.

Shaunavon took a too many men on the ice penalty at the 19:17 mark of the first period and Gull Lake’s Clay Harvey was able to capitalize with only 6 seconds remaining to give the Hounds a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period saw the Greyhounds get into penalty trouble. Rick Roosen, Tyson Migneault and Maverick Holmes were all issued minor penalties and Shaunavon was able to capitalize scoring two quick goals by Troy Gedny, and Dylan Bredahl. After another cross-checking minor to Gull Lake’s Jared Johnston, Bredahl scored his second of the period to put the Badgers up 3-2. Before the second period was even half way done, Shaunavon’s Logan Aasman made it a 4-2 lead.

The Greyhounds responded with a goal at the 17:56 mark by David Lerner. Justin Spagrud picked up the assist.

Aasman scored his second of the game to give Shaunavon a two goal cushion once again, but the Greyhounds wouldn’t go down without a fight in their own barn. With the Hounds pressing in Shaunavon’s end, the Badgers took a cross checking penalty, which was soon negated by another cross checking penalty – this time to Justin Spagrud. Just as Eric Zubot was stepping out of the penalty box for Shaunavon, the Hounds were able to inch closer with Clay Cooke scoring at 14:33. Tyson Migneault was credited with the assist. With less than two minutes to go in the game, Lerner tied it up at 5-5 to force overtime.

The Hounds came out flying in the overtime, just missing on several opportunities to send the Badgers home. On an seemingly innocent play in the Greyhound end, a bad bounce fooled goaltender Schmaltz and Kopek was able to flip in the game winner.

Game 2 of the best of five series will be played in Shaunavon at the Crescent Point Wickenheiser Centre on Sunday, March 5 at 4:00 PM.