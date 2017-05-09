Badminton season nears completion

By Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

The SHSAA region A badminton championships were held Saturday, May 6 in Swift Current. Special thanks to commissioner Janna Walker and the Swift Current Comp for hosting. Also thanks to Trish Carleton for helping at the scoring desk. There were six teams in each category – girls singles, boys singles, girls doubles, boys doubles and mixed doubles. There were 2 teams from Regina District, 2 teams from South Central District and 2 teams from SWAC. The format was a 6 team round robin with the top 2 advancing to provincials.

GIRLS SINGLES:

The SWAC reps were Amanda Mitchell (Frontier) and Cassandra Benson (Hazlet). Amanda has a record of 1 win, 4 losses to finish 5th while Cassandra had 2 wins, 3 losses to finish 4th. Neither will advance. The winner was Cindy Chung from Regina O’Neill (5-0).

BOYS SINGLES:

The SWAC reps were Sim Singh (Swift Current Comp) and Riley Hughes (Hazlet). Sim had a record 3 wins, 2 losses and placed 3rd while Riley was 4th at 2 wins, 3 losses. Neither will advance. The winner was Trystan Black from Regina Balfour (5-0).

GIRLS DOUBLES:

Payton Stimson and Kyla Tumbach from Leader are the regional champs! The girls finished with a record of 5-0 to take first place. Also competing were Savannah Mass & Kenna Anton from Fox Valley. They had a record of 1 win, 4 losses to finish 5th.

BOYS DOUBLES:

Carson Leach and Jordan Mastel from Leader finished 3rd with a record of 3 wins, 2 losses. Since the 2nd place team from Regina could not advance, Jordan & Carson will now be attending provincials. The Fox Valley duo of Aden Hudec/Patrick Ehnisz finished 4th at 2 wins, 3 losses. The winner of the event was Thomas Lowe/Louis Kwok from Regina Luther.

MIXED DOUBLES:

The mixed doubles proved to be quite a log jam as 5 of the 6 teams had records of 3-2 and were all tied for first! After doing the math calculations, the team from Gravelbourg, Ryan Boire & Isabelle Piche, were declared the champs. Finishing in 2nd was Rebecca Chou and Nicholas Ehnisz from Fox Valley. The other SWAC team was Ben Dumontel/Jyllian Kaliciak who finished 6th with a record of 0-5.

Good luck to the Kyla/Payton, Jordan/Caron and Rebecca/Nicholas as they compete at the SHSAA provincial championship in Weyburn on May 13!

The junior district badminton championships were held in Maple Creek on May 6. Thanks to our two host sites and commissioners: Shawn Buss at the high school and Carson Benallack at Sidney Street! The results were as follows:

GIRLS SINGLES:

Gold – Teagan Ruf (Herbert)

Silver – Sierra Pleasance (Swift Current Comp)

BOYS SINGLES:

Gold – Kaden Gramlich (Fox Valley)

Silver – Jasper Gian (Ponteix)

GIRLS DOUBLES:

Gold – Megan Tumbach/Kerstyn Wenzel (Leader)

Silver – Morgan Bock/Lori Ann Briggs (Maple Creek)

BOYS DOUBLES:

Gold – Reuben Lantican/Jayesh Budhrani (Swift Current Comp)

Silver – Adam Guider/Alex Wollbaum (Swift Current Comp)

MIXED DOUBLES:

Gold – Harlee Dube/Erick Monreal (Frontier)

Silver – Trevor Brost/Kaylyn Eremenko (Maple Creek)

Track and field is the last sport on the school calendar. There will be 3 section meets:

Whitemud Section will be held at Consul on Tuesday, May 16. Schools participating will be Consul, Eastend, Frontier, Shaunavon and Val Marie.

Rolling Hills Section will be held at Swift Current on Wednesday, May 17. Schools participating will be Swift Current Comp, Ecole Centennial, All Saints, Central, Irwin, Gull Lake, Stewart Valley, Herbert, Hodgeville, Wymark, Waldeck, Vanguard, and Ponteix.

Cypress Hills Section will be at Swift Current on Thursday, May 18. Schools participating will be Maple Creek, Fox Valley, Burstall, Leader, Cabri, Hazlet, and Success.

Participants from grades 6-12 are eligible to take part in four age categories – bantams, midgets, junior and seniors. The top 4 in the midget, junior and senior categories will advance to the SWAC District meet while the top 2 will advance in the bantam category. Districts will be held in Swift Current on Wednesday, May 24.