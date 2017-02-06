Basketball and Curling Playoffs starting this week

By Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

The SWAC senior girls’ basketball league had 4 games after the exam break – 2 regular games plus 2 make up games. The Shaunavon Silhouettes remain undefeated in league play as they picked up two wins this week. On January 31, the Silhouettes hosted Swift Current Jr Ardens and came away with a 48-40 win. Hannah MacNeil led the way with 17 points for Shaunavon while Jensen Piquette added 10. The Ardens top scorer was Vanessa Clothier with 7 points. In a make up game on February 1, the Silhouettes travelled to Gull Lake and defeated the Lady Lions 63-36. Charlene Hoffarth and Jensen Piquette both scored 14 points apiece. Replying for Gull Lake was Laura Fiddler with 13 and Cassie Jans with 10.

Maple Creek Rebelles came away with a pair of victories. They travelled to Gull Lake on Jan 31 and got the road victory 51-38. Alex Mason and Makayla Scheller scored 13 points. Gull Lake’s Cassie Jans had 15 and Laura Fiddler had 8. In a make up game on Feb 2, the Rebelles hosted the Swift Current Jr Ardens and won by a score of 59-53. Alex Mason was the Rebelles top scorer with 22 pts while Makayla Scheller contributed 15. Justine Bijou had 14 pts for the Ardens and Kyla Morante added 12.

The regular season will conclude on February 10 with the following senior games:

Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouettes @ Maple Creek

Herbert girls @ Swift Current Jr Ardens

Frontier boys @ Swift Current Jr Colts

The SWAC league semi finals are set for February 14.

Junior basketball league scores:

Jan 31: Wymark girls 41 @ Frontier 17

Feb 1: Herbert girls 59 @ Shaunavon 34

Feb 1: Swift Current Comp gr 9 boys 59 @ Frontier 53 (OT)

Feb 2: Wymark girls 34 @ Herbert 59

Feb 2: Maple Creek boys 61 @ Herbert 82

Feb 2: Swift Current gr 9 girls 52 @ Gull Lake 21

We have one make up game left in the junior schedule which will be played Feb 7 when Shaunavon girls travel to Frontier.

The junior basketball semi finals are set for Thursday, February 9:

Boys:

#4 Maple Creek @ #1 Swift Current grade 9 boys

#3 Herbert @ #2 Frontier

Girls:

#4 Shaunavon or Wymark @ #1 Herbert

#3 Maple Creek @ #2 Swift Current Comp gr 9 girls

Junior curling playoffs will start on the February 10/11 weekend at three locations.

Cypress Hills section will take place at Fox Valley rink on February 10/11 with teams from Cabri, Burstall, Hazlet, Leader, Fox Valley, Maple Creek and Success. Games start Friday at 1:30 and again Saturday at 9:30.

Rolling Hills section will take place at Gull Lake rink on February February 11 with teams from Gull Lake, Hodgeville, Central School, Swift Current Comp and Ecole Centennial. Action starts at 9:30.

Whitemud section will take place at Eastend rink on February 11 with teams from Consul, Eastend, Frontier, Shaunavon and Val Marie. Games start at 9:30.

Teams can play boys, girls or open category. The top 2 from each section will advance to districts on March 3 & 4 in Consul (girls) and Eastend (boys & open).

The senior curling playoffs began Feb 3 & 4. Thanks to Hazlet, Hodgeville and Shaunavon rinks for hosting! The following teams will advance to the District playoffs on February 10 & 11:

Boys (playing in Cadillac):

Hazlet, Maple Creek, Frontier, Eastend, Ponteix and Swift Current Comp

Girls (playing in Ponteix):

Gull Lake (team Murray), Gull Lake (team Gibson), Maple Creek and Hazlet.

Mixed (playing in Ponteix):

Eastend, Shaunavon, Swift Current Comp, Hodgeville, Ponteix.

Games will start on Friday at 11:30, 2:00, 4:30 and 7:00 then resume on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Teams will be vying for a spot at the SHSAA regional curling playoffs in Swift Current on March 3 & 4.

The Vanguard Valkrys senior boys volleyball team was awarded the SHSAA sportsmanship award on February 1. Of the 10 teams at SHSAA provincial volleyball in late November, one is chosen to receive this award. The Vanguard team were the recipients of the 1A boys award.

Back row (L to R) coach Steve McComish, Aaron Ramold, Colin Buckert, Josh Hiebert, Mason Carey, Ben Dyck, Tyson Petersen, coach Christopher Caswell. Front row (R to L) coach Robert Englot, Seth Shwaga, Matt Carey, Zachary Mouland, Brandon Dykema, Christopher Dykema. The team was presented their banner by SHSAA executive director Lyle McKellar.