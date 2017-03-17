Basketball Regional Playoffs

Shaunavon hosting both Boys & Girls 2A Playoffs

The Southwest will be hosting 2 regional playoffs.  The 2A girls and the 2A boys will both be hosted at Shaunavon High School.  There will be 4 girls teams:

  • Shaunavon vs Maidstone at 2:45 on Friday
  • Meath Park vs Lashburn at 4:30 on Friday.
  • Losers play in consolation at 10:00 on Saturday.
  • Winners play in final at 1:30  on Saturday.

There will be 4 boys teams:

  • Wilkie vs St. Brieux on Friday at 6:15 on Friday
  • Norquay vs Shaunavon at 8:00 on Friday
  • Losers play in consolation at 11:45 on Saturday
  • Winners play in final at 3:15 on Saturday. 

The rest of our teams (Herbert boys & girls, Maple Creek boys & girls, Swift Current Comp boys & girls, Frontier boys) will be on the road. 

