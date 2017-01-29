Behind the logo of the Swift Current 57’s

There comes a time when organizations are due for an update, whether it be big or small. The now called Swift Current 57’s, previously known as the Swift Current Indians, were no exception to that.

The decision to make the drastic change has been a topic of discussion for over the past two decades. With a volunteer organization that had a similar mindset on the name, the time was now to make the change.

“It’s important for us to recognize that we’re living in a different time,” explained Harv Martinez who has been with the organization since 1987 and is now the Senior Advisor to Baseball with the Swift Current 57’s. “The premise of the initial name, the Swift Current Indians, and what it is that we’re doing now, it’s different.”

“Our goal was to be proactive with this change and not allow it to become a community divide.”

The organization brought in Brandon Wiebe to take on the daunting task of rebranding the WMBL team. A local to Swift Current, Wiebe started his designing career in 2008.

Wiebe had been involved in many different graphic designing projects including Samaritan’s Purse Canada and Operation Christmas Child Canada. But the highlight point of his career, so far, was the design of Swift Current Bronco’s retro jerseys in 2014.

“When we talked to [Brandon] we thought it would be a good fit because he’d have a little bit of a leg up on the history of the city and the feels for what’s going on here locally,” Martinez said. “He took it on very quickly and just attacked it with passion and commitment.”

Wiebe takes pride and doesn’t hide his love for his hometown so to do work for the city was a thrill. After school in Calgary and living in Briercrest for a bit, Wiebe found his way back home. He is now a graphic designer at Copies Xpress in Swift Current.

“I was just quite ecstatic,” Wiebe explained when he was approached to work on the new logo of the 57’s. “There’s not a lot I would rather do than sports logos, especially for my city.”

At first glance of the logo, it’s obvious it’s for the Swift Current 57’s. But a closer look will explain the history of the team and show just how much time, effort and thought went in to this project.

The orange stitching on the baseball is done in a way to represent wheat sheaves – something that shouts out Saskatchewan. The colour choice of green for the lettering not only represents the province as well, but also growth and renewal.

“I started with the SC because the SC logo is quite iconic, I think, in the city,” Wiebe explained. “We always see that interlocking SC here and there and I was excited to get to rebrand that and kind of update it.”

Continuing on down from the interlocking 57 is a flying white and orange baseball which plays multiple different roles. The tail crosses over the 7 to finish the European style look Wiebe hoped to achieve.

The baseball also serves as the apostrophe between 57 and the S. But even a closer look at the already detailed baseball will show more unique styles Wiebe played with.

“Within the shadow of the tail you see there’s an S carved in there and in the ball you can see there’s negative space that makes a C so SC obviously stands for Swift Current,” Wiebe explained. “That’s really the exciting design element in the whole thing.”

Wiebe took the idea behind the name 57’s and rolled with it. The premises behind 57’s is to acknowledge and not forget the 57 years they were known as the Swift Current Indians and all the hard work and volunteered time put in to the organization.

“We’re addressing 57 years of the past but it’s not done,” Wiebe said. “It’s 57 years and moving forward so that’s what that baseball always represented to me.”

“It allows us to pay respects and to honour the legacy of the previous name while giving us a change to rebrand and move forward,” Martinez explained about the new name. “I think we were able to, in that regard, satisfy both goals.”

Rebranding is not easy, but the importance behind a professionally done and well thought out design is paramount.

Max Gilchuk has been a graphic designer since 2006 and has helped rebrand companies throughout the years, including the recent update to the Advance Southwest. He knows firsthand just how important it is to have that professionally done look.

“It’s the first thing your customers or your audience sees,” Gilchuk explained. “It portrays what kind of business or organization you are.”

“[It] helps create that connection with you and the people who interact with your organization.”

When it comes to the case of a sports team changing its name and image, it’s just as important to take the time and put in the thought to have a successful rebrand.

“You don’t want to alienate any of your fans or your customers,” Gilchuk said. “But in [the 57’s] case, there’s enough people that recognize the social importance of dropping a name like the Indians…I think they were really effective with their logo design with the way they incorporated the history of it.”

Martinez and the organization saw how important it was to have a properly designed and well thought out rebrand to make the name transition smooth.

“Anytime you’re putting out a new idea, it needs to look finished, it needs to look classy, it needs to have connection and it needs to have meaning to people,” Martinez explained.

The response towards Wiebe’s design has been positive, giving him pride in the work he’s created. But it didn’t come easy. Wiebe dove headfirst into the project giving up his spare time and even his work hours at Copies Xpress.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without that flexibility,” Wiebe said. “I’m very grateful that we’ve come up with something that everybody is really happy about going into the future with.”

