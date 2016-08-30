Bella’s Story: Surpassing the odds with no immunity

BY KAILEY GUILLEMIN

A baby comes into the world crying, mother and father are waiting to hold their new child for the first time. After a couple of nights in the hospital making sure the baby is healthy, more than likely the new parents are taking the infant home.

You wouldn’t expect for your three day old little girl to be taken away by doctors for surgery. Four months later you’re hoping she’ll make it through the night. Or being not even two years old and she’s receiving a bone marrow transplant in order to rebuild her immune system.

You wouldn’t expect for your child’s life to not start until she’s two years old, finally home for longer than two weeks.

Kyla and Lyle Thomson didn’t expect this when Kyla gave birth to Isabelle on December 6, 2013. But it happened. Bella was born with Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID). She had no immune system.

“[Bella] had survived living in hospital, plus septic shock, plus bowel surgery, all while having no immune system,” Kyla explained. “[Doctors] were just like, how is this possible?”

When Bella was first born, she was not having bowel movements all while vomiting. This led to multiple surgeries to correct her first discovered disease, Hirschsprungs – blockage in the colon. All of this was prior to the discovery of Bella’s compromised immune system.

What makes Bella’s story difficult for the Thomson’s to swallow is her unknown illness could potentially have been discovered earlier on, if the screening for SCID was more routine in Saskatchewan.

“If our province would have had SCID screening, they would have known at birth she needed a bone marrow transplant and we could have started that process then,” Kyla said. “We could have been home a whole year sooner.”

Bella was home for roughly two weeks after dealing with her Hirschsprungs before being sent to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for developing a lung infection. At 11 months old, Kyla discovered an enlarged lymph node on Bella’s underarm which led to the discovery of her immune deficiency.

But while all this is going on, there was still a home back in Swift Current for the Thomson’s. We hear the front line stories of the doctor appointments, surgeries, parents finding strength for their children and the families trying to cope with their given situation.

The reality that there is still a life that needs to be kept on tract is sometimes forgotten. Bella’s father Lyle filled the shoes of keeping life as normal and stable as possible for his family.

“Throughout the whole thing is just to focus on how can I help,” Lyle said. “When Bella was feeling good, was doing good, okay maybe I take the opportunity to keep things at home the way they can be.”

“We always wanted to keep moving forward and have a life to come back to.”

So now hope was finally restored, but the path was still long and treacherous for little Bella. She needed a bone marrow transplant.

“At this point, it was like every bit of angst from why is my kid always sick was finally understood, and then we had a cure as well,” Kyla explained.

“I nearly fainted.”

The power and love between parent and child goes to unforeseeable lengths. But what happens when you’re hit with the news that the one thing which your child needs to survive, you cannot provide?

Kyla and Lyle were not a match to donate bone marrow to their daughter. They then turned to One Match, a registry for strangers around the world to donate their own marrow. They found a willing match for Bella. However, she still had a long year of waiting and preparing.

“This was the scariest part for me,” Kyla said. “She had no immune system already, she’s fighting a lung infection and now we give her a week straight of chemo to wipe her slate totally clean.”

Two days before her scheduled bone marrow transplant, Bella suffered from septic shock for the second time – a serious infection which effects the function of your organs. But on March 25, 2015, Bella received her bone marrow transplant.

“I know it’s a tough process to donate, but it’s something that if I got selected I would celebrate it,” Lyle said.

The Thomson’s not only want to share their story of their daughter’s strength, but to also raise awareness of what she went through. As of 2016, routine newborn screening is available in Ontario and now the Maritimes.

Not only that, raising awareness of what One Match is and how you can register to be a bone marrow donor. Through the Canadian Blood Services website, you can request your own swab test. A stranger somewhere in the world is why Bella is alive today and now the Thomson’s want to give back the same way.

“Doing the pre-screening for being a bone marrow donor,” Lyle explained. “It’s just a swab of your tongue and I hope and I pray that I get that opportunity to donate bone marrow.”

Now Bella and her parents are finally getting to live the family life they dreamed of. Two loving parents hand in hand with their beautiful little girl, happy and healthy.

This December Bella will be turning three, living life in her own clothes, and own home.

If yourself, or someone you know is going through a child with a life-threatening illness, visit Kyla’s blog bellasmustardseed.blogspot.ca to view their journey from start to present day.