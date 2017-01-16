Bernie Ford

Dad was born September 9, 1935 and left us Dec 26, 2016.

Mom predeceased Dad on Oct 14, 2015.

Dad and mom were married March 16, 1959 and had 56 beautiful years together. 5 children were born from this union, 4 daughters and 1 son, Debra/ Lorri/ Lance married to Cathy (Nyen)/ Sandi/ and Rebecca married to Ron Buchaski.

There are 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, 1 brother Gerald – wife Donna and family, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Dad was beloved in his communities and colony communities and would willingly help out whenever asked through out the years. Dad belonged to many organizations and enjoyed the fellowship shared there with both young and old.

In Dad’s younger days he played and coached ball and hockey – The Gull Lake Grey Hounds being his Pride and Joy. He enjoyed golfing and curling as well. He acquired many trophies and awards for his efforts over the years of which his girl’s can attest to through their dusting duties.

Later in life while not able to actively participate in the sports he loved so much, Dad still enjoyed the sports via the armchair every chance he had – watching, cheering, coaching and of course, betting … 1 loonie per game.

Dad loved to play cards, crib being his most favourite, especially with his Legion buddies. Many an hour was passed at the farm playing card games when family gathered.

Dad was the anchor of his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. When he knew they were coming to the farm – the shovels and rakes came out and potato farming would begin. Dad knew how to dole out the work to each of his helpers from young to old he could find what suited them. And off to work we would go with a reminder of the Family Motto – “Many hands make light the work”.

During Dad’s hospital stay once again all came to visit Grandpa. The twinkle in his eyes, the smile upon his face and the hugs and kisses said it all. He was just so happy to see them.

Dad will be missed so very, very much, but his memories will be with us forever. Your Loving Children.

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Tompkins Community Centre in Tompkins, SK with Dr. Shane Andrus officiating. Interment took place at the Tompkins Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Tompkins Royal Canadian Legion, Tompkins Cancer Committee, or the Tompkins Senior Centre.

Binkley’s Funeral Service Maple Creek & Leader in charge of arrangements, 306-662-2292. www.binkleysfuneralservice.com