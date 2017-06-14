Big City Blues coming to Maple Creek

The Burying Ground delivers old-time charm with debut album, Big City Blues

Ghostown Blues and Maple Creek Small Venue Concert Events is pleased to announce that Vancouver-based musicians, The Burying Ground, will perform at Ghostown Blues B&B on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 pm.

The Burying Ground is an upbeat blues string band that brings the fire of punk to the technical prowess and distinct sounds of such early blues, country and jazz masters as Blind Blake, Bessie Smith, Gary Davis, Memphis Minnie, Big Bill Broonzy, Jimmie Rodgers and many others.

If you’ve ever woken up in the morning and your first thought was a song, you’ll understand something of the devotional quality that drives their music. Woody’s complex blues guitar and rags are punctuated and raised high by Devora’s tightly syncopated washboard, with playful rolls and staccato jumps and stops.

The Burying Ground formed in 2014 as a duo, but Woody and Devora have been playing together since 2009 as members of The Dire Wolves, an acoustic blues string band, and darlings of the East Van punk scene. They are steeped in influences from 1920s ragtime, country, Mississippi blues and New Orleans Jazz to the backyard punk shows and great barrooms across Western Canada and beyond. In the past year of frequent touring, The Burying Ground has developed a bright clarity, adding several toe-tapping dance numbers to their diverse sets.

At home, Devora and Woody are accompanied by Joseph Lubinsky-Mast (of Petunia and the Vipers, Wooden Horseman, Sumner Brothers) on upright bass, Steven Drake on lap slide, Josh Doherty on harmonica (also formerly of The Dire Wolves). They occasionally perform with guests on trumpet, fiddle, tenor banjo, clarinet. As a full band, they have a lively and gritty sound with tight harmony and a driving rhythm section reminiscent of the music of the juke joints and jazz halls of the 1920s and ’30s. The band moves effortlessly between toe-tapping dance music, the yearning of country blues and the embellishments and energy of ragtime and jazz. The Burying Ground breathes new life into old tunes and crafts originals in keeping with old-time style but infused with the vitality and social commentary of contemporary concerns, songs rich with the honest stories of real people’s lives.

To learn more about The Burying Ground and their music, visit www.theburyingground.com . More information and concert seat reservations are available at http://www.ListeningRoomNetwork.com/event-ymjSKCA20170619.html or by calling Ghostown Blues at 306-661-8481 to book your seat.

Guests are invited to bring your own beverages and a snack to share. There will be a collection box for music by donations (Suggested $20 per person) with all proceeds to the artist.