Blades dump Broncos

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAY HURTS BRONCOS IN 6-3 LOSS TO BLADES

The Swift Current Broncos saw their four-game winning streak against the Saskatoon Blades snapped on Sunday afternoon after getting doubled up by a score of 6-3 at the SaskTel Centre.

Jesse Shynkaruk netted a pair of power play goals in the first period with his second goal coming from an individual effort where he found a path to the net and slid it by Broncos goaltender Taz Burman. Shots on goal were 12-7 in favour of Saskatoon through the opening 20 minutes.

Minutes into the middle frame, Aleksi Heponiemi made a great tape-to-tape pass to set up Dom Schmiemann for his first goal of the season, cutting the deficit in half 2-1.

Evan Fiala fired a high slap shot by the blocker side of Burman to push Saskatoon ahead 3-1. The Broncos penalty kill woes continued as Chase Wouters gobbled up a loose puck and scored to give Saskatoon a 4-1 cushion at the midway point of the second period.

The Broncos, as they have done all season long on many occasions refused to quit as Tyler Steenbergen gathered a rebound off a long shot from Heponiemi and buried his 35th to narrow the gap 4-2.

Broncos blue liner Sahvan Khaira made a terrific pinch to keep the puck in the Blades zone and he found Heponiemi directly in front of the Saskatoon net to set up his 19th of the season. The goal came with 29 seconds remaining in the period and it was 4-3 heading to the third.

Seconds after the Broncos successfully killed off a two minute minor penalty with seven minutes remaining in regulation, Josh Paterson lit the lamp and ultimately pushed the game out of reach. Saskatoon added another when Swift Current pulled Burman for the extra attacker in the final minutes of regulation and it ended 6-3.

Special teams affected the Broncos in this outcome as their power play went scoreless in five tries while they allowed three power play goals against. Shots on goal were 31-26 in favour of Swift Current.

The Swift Current Broncos return home to get set for a three-game home stand beginning on Sunday, January 29th against the Prince Albert Raiders. Puck drop is at 4:00pm CST.