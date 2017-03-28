Brokop brings the music of Patsy Cline to life

Country singer makes stops this week in southwest Saskatchewan

It’s not often – in fact, some might say very rare – for an artist to have an enduring musical career. In a day and age when most artists barely flicker for a moment before fading out of the spotlight, Lisa Brokop is set to celebrate 20 remarkable years of singing, songwriting and performing.

Known for one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian music, Lisa has long been admired for her incredible vocal abilities. She is truly thrilled about using her voice to pay tribute and interpret the classics of Patsy Cline in this all new presentation.

Lisa Brokop: The Patsy Cline Project will showcase Lisa’s amazing voice in a distinct and exciting way. In addition to featuring many of the hits that Lisa has recorded and performed over the past 20 years, she will transport the audience back to the hey-day of country music with her presentation of Patsy Cline classics. Buoyed by supporting multi-media imagery, Lisa will take the audience on an incredible musical journey featuring some of Patsy Cline’s most memorable songs including “Walkin’ After Midnight”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “She’s Got You”, “Sweet Dreams” and Lisa’s favourite, “Crazy”.

A number of the hits that helped to make Lisa a favourite with audiences throughout North America will also be woven into the presentation. With songs such as “Give Me a Ring Sometime,” “Take That,” “She Can’t Save Him,” “What’s Not To Love,” “How Do I Let Go” and the top-10 smash hit “Better Off Broken” Lisa Brokop fans will truly not be disappointed.

Lisa is thrilled to bring some the incredible music of yesteryear to stages across the nation.

What’s the secret to her success? “I love what I do,” says Brokop. “Every note I sing, whether in the studio or from the stage, is true. It hasn’t always been an easy road. There have been many curves, bumps and detours. But really, it is the love of the music that motivates each step I take in the business. It keeps me moving forward. And I think fans feel and appreciate that love.”

Lisa’s love affair with performing began in suburban Vancouver, British Columbia. As a baby, it was clear to her parents that she was special – She was singing before she could talk! By the age of 7, she was on stage with her musical mother and brother, performing everything from polkas to Kenny Rogers’ classics.

By age 12, she was sitting in with other Vancouver bands, and went professional at age 15 when she joined a touring band. A year later she began a solo career and released “Daddy Sing To Me”, the first of a string of successful singles from her independent debut album My Love.

At the age of 19, Lisa landed the lead female role in the feature film Harmony Cats. The movie, in which Lisa plays a country singer who leaves home in search of a big break in Nashville, proved to be prophetic. Shortly after filming wrapped, and on the strength of her very first Nashville showcase, Lisa was signed to Capitol Records. Over the next three years, she released two critically acclaimed albums, the Canadian-certified Gold record Every Little Girls Dream and the self-titled Lisa Brokop, which garnered hits such as “Give Me a Ring Sometime,” “Take That,” “Before He Kissed Me,” and “She Can’t Save Him.” In 1995, the prestigious Academy of Country Music recognized Lisa with an award nomination for Top New Female Vocalist.

In 1998, Lisa signed with Sony Nashville/Columbia Records and released When You Get To Be You featuring the hit singles “What’s Not To Love,” “How Do I Let Go” and the top-10 smash hit “Better Off Broken.”

Now comfortably established in her adopted home of Nashville, Tennessee, she took some time away from the rigors of the road and discovered a hidden wellspring of songwriting talent, which gave her renewed self-respect, strength and determination. The result was Undeniable, a Canadian independent album that saw Lisa recognized with a series of Canadian Country Music Awards, including two nods for Independent Song of the Year for the hits “Something Undeniable” and “I’d Like to See You Try,” and three consecutive trophy wins for Independent Female Artist of the Year.

It was during this time that Lisa really began to get noticed for her songwriting abilities. All ten songs on Undeniable were co-written by Lisa and before long other stars were recording tracks she penned, including Reba McEntire, Terri Clark and Pam Tillis.

In 2004, Lisa signed with Curb/Asylum Records and released a breathtaking collection of songs entitled Hey, Do You Know Me. From the poignant title track to classic ballads like “Just a Girl” and “Try Me Again Around Midnight,” Lisa crafted an album that she was truly proud of – a perfect combination of compelling music and gripping lyrics.

Brokop’s seventh album, Beautiful Tragedy was released in August 2008 on the independent Ellbea Records label and featured the top-20 hit “Break It”. Eleven of the album’s twelve tracks were co-written by Brokop and all tracks were produced by Brokop and her husband Paul Jefferson. Lisa and Paul welcomed baby Ivy into their lives in August 2009. The couple released a duo project The Jeffersons in 2011.

In 2013, Lisa returned to commercial country radio and had success with songs “Let It Burn” and “Love Me If You Can” both of which were produced by fellow Canadian superstar Carolyn Dawn Johnson.

Ready to begin a yet another new chapter, Brokop has put together the new musical venture, “Lisa Brokop: The Patsy Cline Project”. Lisa will be paying homage to one of country music’s greatest ladies with some of Cline’s classic hits like “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin After Midnight” as well as some of her own material specifically written for the project.

“I’ll be coming full circle with this project”, Brokop says. ” When I first started singing, I would sing some of Patsy’s song because I didn’t have my own. They are still among some of my favourites today and I am so excited to have the opportunity to honour this amazing lady and the incredible music she gave us!”