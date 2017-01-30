Broncos stunned by Raiders

Lose 3-2 in final seconds

It was SWT Family Day at the rink on Sunday afternoon as 2,106 people filled the i-Plex to see the Swift Current Broncos duel the Prince Albert Raiders. The game was as entertaining as it could get with scoring chances, hits, fights and passion but penalty kill woes continued to haunt the Broncos as they fell by a score of 3-2.

Former Swift Current Bronco Cavin Leth scored on a Raiders power play 3:13 into the game to put Prince Albert up 1-0.

The Broncos responded on a man advantage of their own as Kaden Elder slapped in his 10th of the season. A pretty passing play involving Aleksi Heponiemi and Glenn Gawdin capped off the goal for Kader. and the score was tied 1-1 through 20 minutes of play.

Tempers flared between these two East Division rivals as coincidental roughing minors were issued to two Broncos and two Raiders late in the opening frame but the score remained knotted at one goal apiece through 20 minutes.

The rough stuff continued as Broncos blue liner Sahvan Khaira and Raiders forward Tim Vanstone traded several blows in what was a spirited fight.

This seemed to lift the spirits of the home town boys. Moments later, Broncos forward Lane Pederson skated into the zone and fired a high wrist shot that went off the glove hand of Raiders goaltender Nicholas Sanders and straight up to the air. That was when Arthur Miller skated hard to the net and swung in his 6th of the year to get the Broncos ahead on the score board 2-1.

In the third period, Curtis Miske tied the game up for Prince Albert, notching his 11th on a Raiders power play with Simon Stransky and Max Martin registering the assists.

With 20 seconds left to play in regulation, Pederson was assessed with a four-minute double minor penalty for boarding and the penalty kill play continued to haunt the Broncos as Max Martin’s wrist shot from the point found the back of the net with 6.7 seconds left on the clock, thus sending Swift Current to a 3-2 loss.

Swift Current falls to 6-1-0-0 vs Prince Albert this season after winning the first six match-ups of the season. Shots on goal in this one were 32-29 in favour of the Raiders. The Raiders went 3/7 on the man advantage while the Broncos finished the day 1/3.

The Broncos continue their three game home stand on Wednesday night when they clash with the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm CT at the Credit Union i-Plex.

Game Summary