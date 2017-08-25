BY KATE WINQUIST

Photo courtesy Donavon Henrion

Today marked the ninth annual Burgers to Beat MS day at participating A&W restaurants, including the Swift Current franchise.

Two southwest residents who are fighting their own battle with the disease were there to lend a helping hand today. Bonnie Gleim from Eastend and Shaunavon’s Donavon Henrion were busy cleaning tables and filling drinks. Henrion joked, “I think I found my future job.” on his Instagram feed.

$2 from every Teen Burger sold will help those living with Multiple Sclerosis, a disease that strikes one in 340 Canadians.

Canada has the highest rate of MS in the world with an estimated 100,000 Canadians living with the disease.

A&W has raised more than $9-million in the past eight years for MS research.