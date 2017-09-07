I received a lovely message this morning from “an old gal from Saskatchewan” who asked if it were possible to submit a short story that she had written. I am always impressed by people who reach out, so I happily agreed to have a look. Author/writer, Audra Hollingshead sent me a wonderfully written story about a prairie icon from the 30’s, entitled “Butterflies of the Night”. It is about the unclaimed red lights in all prairie towns in the early days. Audra thought that this story might be of interest to our readers … and I wholeheartedly agree. Enjoy. – Kate

BY AUDRA HOLLINGSHEAD

I recall when I was a child living in a small village, an old woman who, blind in one eye, and moving her old, bent body around with the aid of an ornate walking stick, frequented my father’s Post Office every day. With her bewitched hair and colourful layers of handkerchief-cornered clothes, she always looked as though she’d been hit by a tornado while hanging the wash. My father called her Squint-Eye Marie. In my mind, I have always spelled Squinteye as one word, for to me, then, it seemed the same as saying, Helen, or Madeline. I never learned her given name.

Squint-Eye Marie had been, it seems, proprietress of the unacclaimed village House of Pleasure … a Butterfly of the Night.

To think of some Prairie villages, no matter how small their population, as having nary a woman of ill repute would not only be a miscarriage of truth, it would also be diminishing that Prairie village of its history, if not its colour. The Hey Cowboy, you wanna get lucky? gals of Prairie villages were considered the Jezebels – stuck between borders in no-woman’s land; the souls for whom local Evangelical church women bombarded the gates of heaven in prayer – rarely to any avail.

Our Marie began life much like any other child of the downtrodden. Eleventh child of a railway labourer father and a slightly mentally deficient mother from a poor dirt-farming Prairie family, Marie entered the world with a draft up her backside in a dead-of-winter gale that moaned through the lost-chinking cracks in a one room decrepit shack alongside the railway. They called it home.

It is understandable that gambling, for the poor, is endemic in any country, gambling being synonymous with hope. Forget that all hope is lost as the few pennies which could buy potatoes go to the bookie on a three-legged horse. It is, nonetheless, hope. The first child’s name was Hope. Thereafter all hope was abandoned. Discarded field turnips sustained their lives.

Somehow Marie prospered on those turnips, and abuse, and rose to great heights with a third-grade education to become the ticket taker at the local cinema.

Marie didn’t look like the other ten. Local gossip had it that the milkman had called. She was beautiful. Best of all, she had an innate ability to charm.

Somehow, as time went on and she searched for a way out of life’s prairie, she grew up, filled out, and attracted the attention of every male over the age of 13 within the small community. It was at age fourteen, at the movie house, that Marie began her career.

The theatre projectionist, Harold, a man of 30 something, handsome, but with questionable morals and energy, eked out a living by running the projector at the local theatre on Saturday nights.

It seems as the recognized town gossip told my mother – somewhere behind the rack of women’s underpinnings in the local dry good store – that Marie’s first little dalliance resulted in a boy child who looked awfully like Harold.

No one could be certain of this of course, and neither speculation in the town beer parlour nor prayer in the local church produced any rational solution – save that the church attendees would not inflict any penance on Marie other than that of shunning her, and the parlour patrons would carry on as usual. Local justice is strong indeed. The local Priest, having apparently determined that Marie’s parentage was nominal Catholic, saw that the child was promptly, and properly given up and placed in the confines of a Catholic orphanage in some distant community.

Somewhere along life’s treacherous path, Marie had encountered old age. Her once supposedly glamorous job in the movie house – as well as her nighttime flutterings, had left her a sadder sight. No longer did she entertain in either of her chosen roles. Her daily forays to the Post Office and the grocers now her only contact with other humanity.

I was about eight-years-old at the time Squint-Eye Marie first spoke to me. All thoughts of shunning her were abandoned when I heard several Elementary-school lads hurling insults at her as she struggled to unlatch the front gate of her paint-peeling fence.

“Witch!” they shouted from the safety cover of some prickly old Caragana bushes across the road from her house. Embarrassed for her, I turned on the little blighters, hissing for them to cease their hateful teasing.

“Why do you defend me?” I jumped in fright at her cracked voice yodelling behind me. Missing teeth showed as her face wrinkled into a semblance of a smile as I turned toward her, cowering just a little, wondering if the boys had been right to a degree in their assessment.

“Come!” she said abruptly, having wrested open the gate. Though she did have the appearance of a witch – her nose almost meeting her chin, I found myself following Marie through the old, weather-warped door of her house.

It was inside this tiny dwelling – gifted to Squint-Eye Marie by one of her now-dead benefactors, that I learned that things are not always as they appear.

Inside she shuffled into the small kitchen. I could hear her placing the kettle on the stove. Taking in the living room I was amazed to notice how clean and tidy it was. Crocheted doilies covered every available surface. Atop these were trinkets. From my vantage point of age, I wonder now if these – like her tiny house – had been gifts from suitors.

“Somewhere,” she said, “I have a son.” At this, she beckoned me to follow her into her bedroom. A solemn, round baby peered up at me from a small frame she held out to me. “I have never seen him”. She wiped a tear from her good eye. “My only wish is that he is happy.”

I wonder if I could so stoically have accepted losing my child.