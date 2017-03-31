Campsite Reservation Launch and Canada 150 Celebrations

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport will be launching its provincial park campsite reservation system for the 2017 summer season on Tuesday, April 4. The launch will be staggered, with different parks opening for reservations over a 10 day period.

The launch schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 4: Blackstrap, Pike Lake

Wednesday, April 5: Buffalo Pound, Danielson, Douglas

Thursday, April 6: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine

Friday, April 7: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

Saturday, April 8: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain

Sunday, April 9: Cypress Hills

Monday, April 10: The Battlefords, Saskatchewan Landing

Tuesday, April 11: Meadow Lake

Wednesday, April 12: Bronson Forest, Chitek Lake, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake

Thursday, April 13: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills

During the launch period, a queuing system will be implemented, as it has been in the last two years, to help manage the demand and ensure technical stability.

Reservations will open at 7 a.m. each day, with the queue waiting area opening at 6:40 a.m. At 7 a.m., customers in the queue waiting area will receive a random place in the queue and will the enter reservation website in staggered batches based on their position. Anyone accessing the reservation website after 7 a.m. will be placed at the end of the line.

In order to be prepared for launch, customers can visit the reservation website a few days in advance to create or update their user account, familiarize themselves with how to use the website and view potential campsites that best fit their camping needs. Campers can find more information about the launch, including tutorials and booking tips at www.saskparks.net/Reserve-a-Site.

This year, online reservations will be available at six parks past the Labour Day long weekend. Campgrounds at Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain and Rowan’s Ravine will offer online reservations until the third week of September or later. Details are available at www.saskparks.net.

This year, Saskatchewan’s provincial parks will be celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary. On Canada Day (Saturday, July 1) and Canada’s Parks Day (Saturday, July 15), entry to all Saskatchewan provincial parks will be free. In addition to these free entry days, there will special events throughout the provincial park system, including a province-wide geocaching program and a scavenger hunt to “Picture Yourself” in a Saskatchewan provincial park.

More details on these programs will be announced later this spring, and information will be available on www.saskparks.net.