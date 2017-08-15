Can’t we all just get along?

BY CHRISTALEE FROESE

Again, I’m brought back to the simple mantra: Just treat others the way you would want to be treated.

It’s not a complicated concept.

If every single one of us, whether white, black, orange or green, would simply abide by this rule, we’d all be better off. Even if you are a conservative, a liberal or somewhere in between, you’d still be okay by simply treating others like you’d want to be treated. Or as apostle Luke said it, ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you,’ or as Mathew wrote, ‘So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you….”

While these are biblical quotes, you certainly don’t have to read the Bible or be Christian or be religious in any way to see the fundamental value in treating every single human being with respect.

After watching the horrific events in Charlottesville, North Carolina unfold last week, I am brought back to the simplistic question—how would you want to be treated?

Just think if someone had sat with the offending bigots and racists early in their lives, put their arms around them and said, ‘Honey, we’re all in this together and if you’ll just treat every other human being with the same respect you’d like to be treated with, we’ll all be okay. I know you might want to blame others for your troubles, and you might think it’ll help to hate, but it won’t because the better someone else makes out in this life, the better it is for you.’

But somewhere in those KKK members’ lives and the lives of the other racist group members who marched last week, someone told them that it was ‘us’ against ‘them’ instead. They said that every accomplishment by ‘them’ is taking away from the success of ‘us.’ That if you hate ‘them’ and try to deprive ‘them’ of what they want, then you’ll get what you want.

They forgot to tell those racists in training that hate will not get them anywhere. Someone forget to inform them that hate makes you hateful and that’s not only bad for others, it’s bad for you too. It’s pretty hard to have a good, peaceful and well-adjusted life and society if you, and the world in general, is filled with hate.

All you have to do is look at history to see that hate isn’t so great for anyone. It wasn’t great for any Jewish citizen living under Adolph Hitler, and it didn’t turn out so great for Hitler either

So, if I could say one thing to all of those misguided racists (and to people like president Donald Trump who tacitly support them), it would be to simply imagine that the ‘them’ is ‘you’.

Donald Trump could have been an immigrant, or black-skinned, or Jewish. And if you go back far enough, he IS all of these things. All of us are ALL of these things if you go back far enough. Science has proven that every single one of us originated from one mother in East Africa (Google Mitochondrial Eve and you’ll see for yourself).

And so, it’s back to my original argument: Just treat others the way you would want to be treated because we’re all cut from the same basic cloth.

If we all followed the simple rule of mutual respect, there would be no marches in Charlottesville, because we’d realize that it’s counterproductive to hate someone who is essentially just like us. There would be no Donald Trumps in the White House because we’d know that dividing and conquering only leads to division and collapse. There would be no KKK or alt-right or neo-Nazi movements because we’d realize that racism and bigotry are giant wastes of time that lead to nothing but hatred, and horrific scenes like the one in Charlottesville.

I still think Luke said it best, ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you.’

Not a single one of us would be driving a car through a crowd if we operated according to this simple mantra.

Email comments to Lcfroese@sasktel.net and follow Christalee Froese’s 21days2joy Blog at 21days2joy.wordpress.com.