Carfentanil Seized in Medicine Hat

The presence of carfentanil in the illegal drug stream in our community is obviously concerning as this drug is very powerful and the risk of overdose/death is high. Carfentanil in the form it was seized, could be sold or mistaken for cocaine, causing users to unwittingly ingest drugs they were not intending to take.

The MHPS discourages any form of illegal drug use, but is warning those who do use of the presence of Carfentanil in the illegal drug supplies. Carfentanil cannot be detected by sight, smell or taste and has been associated to overdose deaths across Canada. Extreme caution is urged.

In partnership with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), the MHPS Organized Crime Section is committed to investigating, disrupting and dismantling organized and serious crime in Medicine Hat and area. To report illegal drug activity anonymously, call the MHPS Drug Tip Line at (403) 502-8909.

If you or someone you know is in need of treatment for drug addiction or substance abuse call the AHS Additions Help Line at 1-866-332-2322.