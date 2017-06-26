Celebrate Canada Day in a Saskatchewan Provincial Park

To continue the celebration this summer, Saskatchewan provincial parks will also be offering free entry on Canada’s Parks Day, July 15.

For free entry to the park on either of these two days, visitors are encouraged to stop at the park entry gate or park office to pick up their commemorative post cards, which can be displayed as a vehicle entry permit and then saved as a keepsake.

Saskatchewan provincial parks have a number of new and upgraded facilities and services that are in operation this season. These include campsites that have had electrical service added or upgraded, water and wastewater treatment system upgrades at Cypress Hills, Good Spirit Lake, and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks as well as a new service centre at Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

In addition to the Canada 150 events this year, provincial parks continue to offer activities throughout the summer such as Learn to Camp, Learn to Fish, interpretive activities and more.