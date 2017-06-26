Celebrate Canada Day in a Saskatchewan Provincial Park

There is no better venue to enjoy Canada Day than a Saskatchewan provincial park. To celebrate this special day and Canada’s 150th Birthday, the parks will be offering free entry on July 1.
“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks are where people go to make memories and connect with family and friends,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. “With countless activities, great amenities and a variety of programs, I invite everyone to enjoy their Canada Day in a Saskatchewan provincial park. ”During Canada Day, each park will celebrate in their own way, but some activities include pancake breakfasts, parades, face painting, sandcastle competitions, cake, concerts and other daytime activities with many parks wrapping up the evening with fireworks.
For more information on the Canada Day activities in specific parks, visit www.saskparks.net or stay tuned on the SaskParks Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/saskparks/.
For free entry to the park on either of these two days, visitors are encouraged to stop at the park entry gate or park office to pick up their commemorative post cards, which can be displayed as a vehicle entry permit and then saved as a keepsake.
Saskatchewan provincial parks have a number of new and upgraded facilities and services that are in operation this season. These include campsites that have had electrical service added or upgraded, water and wastewater treatment system upgrades at Cypress Hills, Good Spirit Lake, and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks as well as a new service centre at Narrow Hills Provincial Park.
In addition to the Canada 150 events this year, provincial parks continue to offer activities throughout the summer such as Learn to Camp, Learn to Fish, interpretive activities and more.