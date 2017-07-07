Celebrate Canada’s Birthday With Southwest CultureFest

Southwest CultureFest is a new festival in Saskatchewan created to celebrate Canada 150 and presented by the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre from July 14 to September 9.

The biweekly events feature exciting entertainment that reflects Saskatchewan’s cultural diversity. Organizers hope the festival will promote inclusion and build stronger community relationships.

Held primarily at Swift Current’s legendary Lyric Theatre, attendance is free and everyone is welcome. All shows begin at 7 pm.

Starting on July 14, the festival kicks-off with internationally renowned hoop dancer, Terrence Littletent and Swift Current born fiddler, Austin Castle in Maple Creek at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 75.

Then on July 15, the festival moves to the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current to see Terrence Littletent dance again, plus a seven-piece Cuban band, Brisas del Palmar to close the night.

On July 29 at the Lyric, The Creeland Dancers unify Métis jigging and square dancing. Following that, we’ll have a raucous night of music from local band, The Moon Runners.

SouthWest CultureFest visits Shaunavon at the Grand Coteau Heritage & Cultural Centre on August 11 with Tunde The African Warrior, a West African dance fusion project with accompanying African dance workshops.

That’s followed by a Saturday night repeat performance of Tunde The African Warrior at the Lyric, including Tintu Sebastien’s Bollywood and traditional Indian dance performance August 11 and 12.

Then at the August 26 showcase, Jebunessa Chapola and the SARGAM Bengali Performers light the Lyric stage, followed by Iraqi-Canadian spoken word and hip hop artist, Ahmad Majid.

Lastly, on September 9, the Lyric will host a Filipino dance showcase followed by Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet ensemble.

In addition to the evening shows, there will be afternoon activities at the Lyric Theatre to coincide with Swift Current’s Market Square throughout the summer. Meanwhile, SaskTel Max Local On Demand is producing a short documentary of SouthWest CultureFest in collaboration with Bamboo Shoots and Overtime Communications, available this fall.