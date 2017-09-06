Great Plains College and Southwest Literacy Committee celebrate “Literacy for All”

Great Plains College will celebrate International Literacy Day (ILD) on Friday, September 8, in partnership with Southwest Literacy Committee.

"Great Plains College works year-round to promote literacy and lifelong learning through the adult education and English language training programs in particular," explains Bula Ghosh, Southwest Literacy Committee member and literacy coordinator at Great Plains College. "We are excited to be working with our partners to raise awareness for the importance of literacy for everyone in our community."

According to UNESCO, the "multiplier effect" of literacy empowers people, enables them to participate fully in society and contributes to improving livelihoods. It is an intrinsic part of sustainable development and has a significant effect on labour market participation, child family health and nutrition, poverty reduction and in increasing life's opportunities.

Globally, 758 million youth and adults do not read and write. Approximately 250 million children do not have basic literacy skills. In Canada, four out of ten adults do not have functional literacy skills. This is a matter of concern in our knowledge-based economy in Canada.

“We are excited the City of Swift Current has agreed to proclaim September 10-16 as International Literacy Week, and we want to encourage other individuals and community agencies to participate in their own special way to promote literacy,” says Ghosh. “Literacy affects our lives in many ways. Let us participate in lifelong learning and create a better tomorrow for all.”

Great Plains College will celebrate International Literacy Day on Thursday, September 8, with evening events occurring at select locations around the city and a literacy display at the college; members of the public are invited to join. The Swift Current Library and Newcomer Welcome Centre will also be hosting events during the week of the City of Swift Current's proclamation.For more information, contact Bula Ghosh at 306-778-5477.

