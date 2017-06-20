Chautauqua Performing Arts Festival Celebrates 10th Year

The Lyric Theatre is once again preparing for the Chautauqua Performing Arts Festival which runs July 6th, 7th, and 8th.

This year, the festival focusses on talent close to home with four performing troupes coming from Saskatoon, Lethbridge, and Calgary with an addition of one production coming in from Los Angeles. Lastly, there will be an extra special addition of a mini play produced by Swift Current’s very own playwright Wendy Lochman.

The patio will once again be open with a variety of beverages and snacks available plus live music and talent from around Swift Current.

The 10th annual Chautauqua Performing Arts Festival kicks off with The Pink Unicorn, by Fire In The Hole Productions from Saskatoon. What’s a mother to do when her daughter tells her that she will be attending high school as “gender neutral?” Timely and timeless, The Pink Unicorn is a funny, clever, and heartwarming tale of a mother’s boundless love for her child. The Pink Unicorn runs Thursday, July 6th at 2 pm and 7 pm. Contains some mild adult language.

Next up there are two family matinees by talented WP Puppets from Calgary. Pigs In A Canoe And Other Water Stories explores humankind’s intricate relationship with water through fast-paced and intricately made puppetry. Pigs In A Canoe runs Friday, July 7th, and Saturday, July 8th at 2 pm. This play is generously sponsored by the Kiwanis Club allowing us to offer 18 and under free admittance with a paying adult!

The evening double bills include Half Hour Hamlet, where Patrick Hercamp shall play many parts to uniquely present William Shakespeare’s very own ‘Hamlet’. Yet be forewarned, you may just learn to love the bard’s plays in a way that makes you want to read them all! Friday, July 7th at 7 pm and Saturday, July 8th at 9 pm. Suitable for all ages. The second portion of the double bill evenings is No Way Out by Lethbridge’s Theatre Outre. An experimental improvised drama that explores the secrets we tell to those that are closest to us. No Way Out runs Friday, July 7th at 9 pm and Saturday, July 8th at 7 pm. Contains some mature themes.

Included in Saturday’s double bill attendees will be treated to a special performance of In The Box by local playwright Wendy Lockman, performed by local actors, Janelle Davey, Brian Dueck, Sean Finell and Wendy Lockman. This short, fun comedy explores feelings about love, fear, and our biological clocks.

There are also many local performers that will be opening up for the plays and performing on the patio. They include David Shields a youth magician from Shaunavon, The Dance Studio dancers, Derek Sandercock sharing his knowledge of craft brewing, and local musicians and artists Marc Ruel, Jacqueline Hudec, Vanessa Gauvin, Josh Toner, Dustin Olmstead, and Brady Frank.

Hope to see you at 10th annual Chautauqua Performing Arts Festival! Tickets available at Pharmasave or at the door: adults $15, 18 and under $5, 4 play festival pass $50.