Chinook School Division Sports Report

Submitted by Deb Reamer, Athletic Coordinator

The SHSAA region A curling championships were held in Swift Current on March 3 & 4 with 6 teams taking part in three categories – girls, boys and mixed. As well as teams from the Southwest, there were also teams from South Central and Regina. In the boys category, the A side winner was Regina Campbell with the provincial host Assiniboia taking the B side. Swift Current boys defeated LeBoldus while Ponteix defeated Vanier in their first games. Swift Current was then defeated by Assiniboia while Ponteix was defeated by Campbell. This put both teams on the B side. Swift Current then lost to Vanier while Ponteix lost to LeBoldus ending their bid to advance. In mixed action, the A side qualifier was the provincial host A. E. Peacock (Moose Jaw). The B side winner was F. W. Johnson (Regina). Hodgeville won their first game over Balfour but then lost to Peacock. Meanwhile Swift Current mixed lost their first game to MJ Riverview. On the B side, Hodgeville defeated Swift Current and followed this with a win over Regina Balfour. But they lost a close game 9-7 in the B final to F. W. Johnson to end their season. The girls’ championship had to be decided by an A/B final as the provincial host (MJ Vanier) was defeated. As provincial hosts are guaranteed a spot, there was only spot left. Two Regina teams – Winston Knoll and Campbell – fought it out with Campbell winning. Swift Current girls lost to Vanier in their first game. Meanwhile, Gull Lake girls had a good run winning their first game versus Winston Knoll but then losing to Glentworth. They defeated Swift Current girls on the B side but then lost in the re-match against Winston Knoll. Thanks to Swift Current Curling Club and Swift Current Comp for hosting regional curling. Special thanks to our commissioners James and Melanie Kissick.

Thank you to Consul School & Curling Club and Eastend School & Curling Club for hosting the junior curling finals this year! Special thanks to our commissioners Stacey Tittle, Dee Dean and Kaylee Melhoff for all their hard work – appreciated! The results are as follows:

Girls (at Consul) – Val Marie (A side) defeated Fox Valley (B side) in one game.

Boys (at Eastend) – Fox Valley (A side) defeated Swift Current Comp (B side) in one game (extra end).

Open (at Eastend) – Maple Creek (A side) defeated Shaunavon (B side) in one game.

The SWAC senior basketball league ended with the championships being held in Shaunavon on February 28. The Shadows took on Maple Creek Rebels for the boys’ title winning by a score of 79-59. Nixen Voll was the Shadow’s top scorer with 32 points while Kirkland Sutter added 15. Justice Smith led the way for the Rebels with 21 points and Arthur Fritzke added 13. Congrats to the Shadows and their coach Aaron Audette! On the girls’ side, the Silhouettes took on the Swift Current Jr Ardens and came away with an 83-67 win. Hannah MacNeil had 19 points for the winning cause while Courtney Bredahl and Emmy Frohlich added 14. The Ardens top scorer was Elise Hildebrandt with 20 points and Brooklyn Choo-Foo added 13. Congrats to the Silhouettes and their coaches Tim Miller, Paige Island and Tara Coburn! The senior basketball teams will now move on to SHSAA playoffs beginning with conference play on March 10 & 11. Frontier Raiders will host 1A boys’ conference play including teams from Bengough, Rockglen, Ecole Mathieu, Gravelbourg & Coronach. Games will be held Friday at 5:30 and 7:00 then resume Saturday at 10:00, 11:45 and 3:30. Shaunavon Silhouettes will host 2A girls’ conference play on Saturday, March 11. Visiting teams include Regina Harvest City, Moose Jaw Cornerstone and Assiniboia. Games will be held at 10:00, 11:45 and 3:30. The rest of the SW teams will be on the road for conference play:

1A boys – Herbert will travel to Davidson

2A boys – Shaunavon will travel to Regina

3A boys – Maple Creek will travel to Kindersley

1A girls – Leader, Gull Lake, Herbert will travel to Eston

3A girls – Maple Creek will travel to Caronport

All the basketball teams will be looking for a spot at SHSAA regional basketball on March 17 & 18.

The Swift Current Comp wrestling team will start their playoffs when they attend the SHSAA regional wrestling tournament in Moose Jaw on March 11. Good luck wrestlers!