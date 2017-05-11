It was Wedding Cake Hill until someone set it on fire.

Chocolate Peak has been a favourite topic of conversation for years. Not because of its view, though it is breathtaking. People like to tell of how the hill got its unique colour. The story goes like this …

The peak was first known as Wedding Cake Hill because of its different coloured layers. The layer of white at its base was an excellent deposit of white mud clay, which was mined for use in pottery. Mining operations began here in 1930.

White mud mining was tough work. One of the miners thought that weakening the coal seam above the clay deposit would make his job easier. So he set the four-foot seam on fire.

He expected it to burn out in a few days. But weeks passed, then months, and the coal continued to burn. In fact, the coal seam burned for years. The white mud clay was baked, the deposit was ruined, and the entire hill took on the deep rich colour of chocolate. And so became known … as Chocolate Peak.

Courtesy Eastend Tourism

PHOTOS BY KATE WINQUIST