Clairbank Multiple 4-H Club Report

BY MIRANDA HUGHES

An update on Clairbank Multiple 4-H Club:

Speeches were held in February and they were very well done. Everyone worked hard on them and some even had props. Thank-you to all the people who judged the speeches you were very good at giving some advice for next year!

In April and May we have been working very hard on our projects. Beef members had a clipping and grooming day and Light-horse held a riding clinic where they even practiced herding with buffalo! We have been having our regular monthly meetings and games afterward. All through the year we have been working on updating our constitution and added a code of conduct to keep our club running smoothly.

At our last meeting on Victoria Day, our general leader, Melanie Leppa arranged a really fun 4-H Amazing Race for the members. There were 7 different challenges around town which you had to complete and then return to the Elks Hall for the next clue. The challenges had five different teams doing word scrambles, finding letters on products at the Grocery store, shooting hoops at the school, counting at the post office, they were challenging and fun!

This month we have also been busy planning our Achievement Day which is June 4 at 1:00 in Webb at the Hall. Light-horse will be in the arena and Beef will be beside the arena. Cloverbud, crafts, and woodworking will be displayed in the Hall. There are raffle draws and supper to follow – so bring some money!