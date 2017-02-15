Clarendon Hotel deserved a better fate

Smiley receives 30 months for deliberately setting hotel on fire

KATE WINQUIST

I’m sorry, Gull Lake. I’m having a hard time coming up with the appropriate words that I want to convey. I’m even more sorry than I was on a crisp Sunday morning back in the fall when travelling to my office to upload the final pages of the newspaper, I was struck with a moment of disbelief and sadness. The Clarendon Hotel was billowing with smoke. The fire department had just arrived on the scene. I immediately called my printer and said, “Stop the presses, I’m going to be late – the historic hotel across the street from my office is burning.”

The day was October 9, 2016. Over 30 firefighters from Gull Lake, Tompkins, Swift Current and Shaunavon risked their lives in order to contain the blaze from damaging any other buildings in the surrounding area. A historic landmark that had stood proud on the corner of Conrad Avenue and Main Street for 109 years was completely destroyed.

A tragedy for our small town of 1,000 people – our most recognizable structure, gone in a matter of hours on Thanksgiving Sunday, and ironically, the start of Fire Prevention Week.

The smell of smoke hadn’t had a chance to clear when the rumours started to circulate about the possibility of the fire being deliberately set.

Ten days after the tragedy, 30 year-old Phylisia Smiley and 46 year-old Roy Williams were charged in conjunction with the fire. Smiley had turned herself in to Regina RCMP and confessed to the crime.

Smiley was charged under Section 434 of the Criminal Code with intentionally or recklessly causing damage by fire to the hotel, break and enter, theft, two counts of dangerous driving and two counts of breach of probation.

Williams was charged with one count of arson, breach of probation, break, enter and theft and possession of stolen property. The Crown alleged he was in possession of money, liquor and a safe thought to be taken from the Clarendon Hotel.

Smiley plead guilty to all of her charges and this morning (February 15), Judge Karl Bazin accepted a joint submission by Crown Prosecutor, Curtis Wiebe and defence attorney, Ryan Nagel and sentenced Smiley to a 2 1/2 year term for the arson.

Smiley was also given a 90-day sentence for Breaking and Entering the Clarendon Hotel, and a 90-day sentence for Evading Police Officers. The two 90-day sentences will be served concurrent to the arson charge.

Smiley has been credited for 6 months of time served after spending the past 4 months in custody, and will now serve the remaining two years at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Maple Creek.

Once Smiley completes her 2-year sentence, she will be prohibited from driving for 12 months. Her license has been revoked until her sentence and 12-month prohibition are completed, where she will have to re-test to obtain a license once again.

Smiley has several other conditions to abide by upon her release, which include reporting to a probation officer, abstaining from drugs or alcohol, and continue with mental health programs and undertake further programs if needed.

Williams has already been sentenced to 18 months for his part in the events of October 9.

As I left the Swift Current Provincial Court House on the morning of February 15, 2017, I was once again struck with a moment of disbelief and sadness.

I’m sorry, Gull Lake. I’m having a hard time coming up with the appropriate words that I want to convey.