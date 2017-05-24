Climate Change is on the Agenda at Stock Growers Convention

Saskatchewan beef producers will gather in Moose Jaw June 11-13 for the 104th Annual General Meeting and Convention of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA).

Zimbabwean grazing expert Allan Savory will speak to the delegates about Grazing Management and Climate Change via a remote connection. The agenda also includes technical sessions about Johne’s disease, the value of vaccinating, and the role of trace minerals in reproductive performance; business topics including succession planning, labour markets, and an outlook on beef markets; and a look at important sustainability issues.

“There’s a lot to know in the beef business,” said SSGA President Shane Jahnke. “For all the time we spend out on the land, there’s still work to be done learning about best practices, markets, and caring for the land itself. That’s what our annual convention is for.”

As a wildlife biologist, guest speaker Allan Savory had once viewed livestock as harmful to natural ecosystems. He has since come to the conclusion that livestock production mimics nature, stepping into the ecological role once occupied by wild grazing animals. Holistic livestock production, he says, can stop the desertification of natural grasslands and actually restore the land’s ability to retain moisture and sustain plant life.

And this, he says, can sequester huge quantities of carbon while neutralizing methane – it can be used to slow, and even reverse global climate change.

Jahnke said Savory’s views on livestock and climate change are refreshing at a time when cattle are being blamed for global warming. Still, his Holistic Planned Grazing is a revolutionary departure from conventional beef production.

“It’s a great honour to have Allan share his research with us,” Jahnke said. “I expect his message will generate a lot of discussion.”

The full agenda is available at skstockgrowers.com. Producers who have completed their Farm Business Development Initiative training are eligible to be reimbursed up to 75 per cent for their Monday registration.

SSGA is a province-wide member-driven advocacy organization representing independent self-reliant cattle producers’ interests for 104 years. The SSGA advocates through education, communication, and research for an economically and environmentally sustainable cattle industry where cattlemen are free to do business–within a free and open market place, free from industry limiting laws and regulation.