Closure is NOT an option!

Health Care Cutbacks = Closing Doors to Border Health Center
THE CYPRESS HEALTH REGION AUTHORITIES ARE WORKING TOWARDS CLOSING THE DOORS TO THE BORDER HEALTH CENTER.
Cypress Health Region representatives WARN PUBLIC … Health care can no longer be seen as coming from ‘bricks and mortar.” In other words, health care without a building!
We are told, “There is a $9.2 million revenue shortfall in the upcoming budget. The cost of keeping this facility open is $340,000.00.”
We, as a community are being asked to reconsider how this money could be better spent WITHOUT THE USE OF A BUILDING.
Did You Know:
- We are considered a remote and isolated community.
- ‘A remote and isolated community is one that either is a long distance from highly populated settlements or lacks transportation links that are typical in more populated area’. Public Health Agency of Canada
We face geographic barriers.
- In rural areas, rural residents need to travel greater distances to access different points of the health care delivery system. Health care facilities in these areas are small and often provide limited services. Often, due to geographic distance, extreme weather conditions, environmental and climatic barriers, lack of public transportation, and challenging roads, rural residents may be limited/prohibited from accessing health care services. Fact Sheet, Rural Health, Stanford School of Medicine
- We are geographically isolated. There is only one route to Shaunavon where our nearest receiving hospital is found. During adverse weather conditions which occur between September -May, there are times when the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure post “travel not recommended” due to poor road conditions.
- The Romanow Report, a national study of the Canadian health care system, concluded that “geography is a key determinant of health’ and identifies rural residents as a “special population” subject to an “inverse care law”. Public Health Agency of Canada
We face transportation barriers.
- There are NO bus or taxi services available
- Many of our seniors are no longer able to drive and need to depend on others to get them to a health facility for medical care
- People in rural communities have…greater needs for primary care, yet they are not as well served and have more difficulty accessing health care services than people in urban centers. Romanow report, Public Health Agency of Canada
The Cypress Health Region’s job is to understand our world. How are they providing “Better Care, Better Teams, Better Health, and Better Value” to their rural, remote taxpayers?
THEY ARE RECOMMENDING WE CLOSE THE DOORS TO THE BORDER HEALTH CENTER.
Do they understand:
- “The difficulties of access to health care facilities may impair outcomes by increasing patients’ physical and emotional stress, reducing the likelihood of seeking follow-up care and limiting proximate family support.” Institute of Medicine of the National Academies. Quality through Collaboration: The Future of Rural Health.p.27.
- The Border Health Center is one of the busiest health centers in the region as per 2016 statistics.
The days of operation were reduced from seven days to three days based on “low utilization and budgetary pressures” Cypress Health Region (CHR), Oct. 7, 2016, press release.
We fought back. Our MLA Doug Steele gave us good news. The Minister had asked the CHR to give our community 1 day back. The health region responded by giving us one day back, with the understanding that the doors will remain open for four days … FOR NOW. It was revealed at a meeting between CHR and the Border Health Advisory Committee that utilization of this facility was based solely upon the number of pink sheets a Registered Nurse submitted. Lab work visits, vaccinations, home care services and services performed by community paramedics DID NOT COUNT as usable statistics in determining how busy this facility is! How does that make sense?
I would like to know how the Region expects people in remote and rural areas such as southwest Saskatchewan to receive health care without a building to receive it from? Does the Region expect everyone to drive to Swift Current or Shaunavon for these services? Have its administrators ever used the highway to either of these centres in the winter? From Val Marie, where I live, it is a drive of one and hour 20 minutes to Swift Current, and 1 hour and 10 minutes to Shaunavon. How far do these administrators have to go to get their health care? Is it fair for the administrators to expect actions of rural people that they do not expect of themselves?
South West Saskatchewan is a remote area- the area in question is on the US border with Montana and it is going to be a hardship for people there to see a doctor for primary care or to have tests run if necessary. It is almost an hour’s drive from Frontier to Shaunavon and closer to two hours to Swift Current- and both centres are not equipped to take on extra patients unless they are provided with more doctors and/or nurse practitioners- especially in the case of Shaunavon. If this assinine plan is going to be implemented,then i suggest you figure out a mode of transportation so that these people are able to keep appointments. Bus service was cut in these areas a few years ago now. Perhaps you could provide them with air service- Frontier has an airport so why not allow them this? Or is it the case that if we live too far south of #1 we don’t deserve health care? I ,for one,protest the closure of Border Health Services- it is a necessary service for a remote part of SW Saskatchewan.