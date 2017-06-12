Closure is NOT an option!

Health Care Cutbacks = Closing Doors to Border Health Center

The following is an URGENT MESSAGE from the Border Health Advisory Committee! Please share and spread the word.

WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW!

THE CYPRESS HEALTH REGION AUTHORITIES ARE WORKING TOWARDS CLOSING THE DOORS TO THE BORDER HEALTH CENTER.

Cypress Health Region representatives WARN PUBLIC … Health care can no longer be seen as coming from ‘bricks and mortar.” In other words, health care without a building!

We are told, “There is a $9.2 million revenue shortfall in the upcoming budget. The cost of keeping this facility open is $340,000.00.”

We, as a community are being asked to reconsider how this money could be better spent WITHOUT THE USE OF A BUILDING.

Did You Know:

We are considered a remote and isolated community.

‘A remote and isolated community is one that either is a long distance from highly populated settlements or lacks transportation links that are typical in more populated area’. Public Health Agency of Canada

We face geographic barriers.

In rural areas, rural residents need to travel greater distances to access different points of the health care delivery system. Health care facilities in these areas are small and often provide limited services. Often, due to geographic distance, extreme weather conditions, environmental and climatic barriers, lack of public transportation, and challenging roads, rural residents may be limited/prohibited from accessing health care services. Fact Sheet, Rural Health, Stanford School of Medicine

We are geographically isolated. There is only one route to Shaunavon where our nearest receiving hospital is found. During adverse weather conditions which occur between September -May, there are times when the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure post “travel not recommended” due to poor road conditions.

The Romanow Report, a national study of the Canadian health care system, concluded that “geography is a key determinant of health’ and identifies rural residents as a “special population” subject to an “inverse care law”. Public Health Agency of Canada

We face transportation barriers.

There are NO bus or taxi services available

Many of our seniors are no longer able to drive and need to depend on others to get them to a health facility for medical care

People in rural communities have…greater needs for primary care, yet they are not as well served and have more difficulty accessing health care services than people in urban centers. Romanow report, Public Health Agency of Canada

The Cypress Health Region’s job is to understand our world. How are they providing “Better Care, Better Teams, Better Health, and Better Value” to their rural, remote taxpayers?

THEY ARE RECOMMENDING WE CLOSE THE DOORS TO THE BORDER HEALTH CENTER.

Do they understand:

“The difficulties of access to health care facilities may impair outcomes by increasing patients’ physical and emotional stress, reducing the likelihood of seeking follow-up care and limiting proximate family support.” Institute of Medicine of the National Academies. Quality through Collaboration: The Future of Rural Health .p.27.

The Border Health Center is one of the busiest health centers in the region as per 2016 statistics.

The days of operation were reduced from seven days to three days based on “low utilization and budgetary pressures” Cypress Health Region (CHR), Oct. 7, 2016, press release.

We fought back. Our MLA Doug Steele gave us good news. The Minister had asked the CHR to give our community 1 day back. The health region responded by giving us one day back, with the understanding that the doors will remain open for four days … FOR NOW. It was revealed at a meeting between CHR and the Border Health Advisory Committee that utilization of this facility was based solely upon the number of pink sheets a Registered Nurse submitted. Lab work visits, vaccinations, home care services and services performed by community paramedics DID NOT COUNT as usable statistics in determining how busy this facility is! How does that make sense?

TIME FOR ACTION!

HOW CAN YOU HELP? PLEASE CONTACT YOUR MLA AND THE CYPRESS HEALTH REGION TO VOICE YOUR CONCERNS. PLEASE let them know that we need our health center! Closure is NOT an option

Cypress Health Region Quality Care Coordinator @ 1.888.841.7443