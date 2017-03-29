Comeback falls short for Broncos

BY BRAD TROJAN

Round One between the Swift Current Broncos and Moose Jaw Warriors shifted back to Speedy Creek in front of an electric sold out crowd at the Innovation Credit Union i-Plex on Tuesday night. Pivotal goals in the final minutes of regulation proved costly as the Broncos lost Game 3 by a score of 4-3 and now trail the best-of-seven series two games to one.

New Jersey Devils prospect Colby Sissons got things going for the Broncos as his wrister from the left point had eyes and got through traffic to put Swift Current up 1-0 midway through the first period. It was physical throughout most of the frame and shots on goal were 12-11 in favour of Moose Jaw through the opening 20.

The Warriors retaliated with a quick goal from Brayden Burke as his shot from the slot beat the glove hand of Broncos netminder Jordan Papirny early in the second period. That was followed by a strange goal credited to Thomas Foster. Warriors defenceman Matt Sozanski’s shot from the point went off the end boards wide and the puck bounced back to Foster who was planted right on the door step next to the Bronco goal. It was a 2-1 game for Moose Jaw heading to the third and final period.

Glenn Gawdin came calling midway through the third period as he was positioned right in front of the Warriors cage, took a pass from Aleski Heponiemi who centered it from behind the net, allowing the Bronco captain to smack in his second goal of the post season through Zack Sawchenko and tie this amazing battle up 2-2.

The Warriors capitalized late as 50-goal scorer Jayden Halbgewachs tucked in his first of the post season with less than five minutes remaining in regulation after teammate Josh Brook completed a backhand pass to Halbgewachs across the ice.

With the Bronco cage empty for the extra attacker, Foster slid in an empty netter to make it 4-2 for Moose Jaw.

Ryley Lindgren added a late power play goal for Swift Current to energize the crowd with 28 seconds left but time simply ran out in the Broncos 4-3 loss.

Shots on goal were 42-35 in favour of Moose Jaw. Swift Current went 1/3 on their power play chances while Moose Jaw was 0/2 on the night.

Game Summary