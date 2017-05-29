Common Garden Pests: Part I

By Jackie Bantle and Sara Williams

Your trees and shrubs are just beginning to recover from prairie tent caterpillars, but around the corner are pests waiting to chow down on your veggie patch. Here are two to watch for.

Aphids are one of the most common insects around the garden. These tiny (up to 1/8 inch long) soft-bodied insects range in color from light green to brown to black. They overwinter in bark crevices, tree and shrub buds, or sometimes in wood chips. Aphids hatch early in spring and immediately begin sucking on new succulent growth of all types of plants. Despite their size, they can also blow in from distant regions, flying in upper wind currents.

Once aphids are present, they can be a growing problem throughout the season as they continue to reproduce asexually with up to 80 offspring each per week. Heavy infestations distort plant growth, disfigure developing fruit (ex. bell peppers), spread viruses and diseases, and reduce overall plant vigour. They also excrete sticky sugary honeydew that encourages mold growth on plants and is an annoyance on cars and garden furniture beneath affected trees.

Solutions: You can simply use a strong blast of water from a hose to wash them off, repeating as necessary. A spray of insecticidal soap or a sprinkling of diatomaceous earth, when applied directly to the aphids, will kill them. Yellow sticky traps attract and trap aphids further reducing their numbers. Stay away from broad-spectrum insecticides in order to encourage beneficial insects such as ladybugs, minute pirate bugs, parasitic wasps and lacewings. Aphids are attracted to succulent, lush and luxuriant growth so avoid using excess high nitrogen fertilizer on your plants.

The imported cabbageworm (aka cabbage white butterfly) can be abundant and is attracted to the aroma of brassicas (aka cole crops) such as cabbage, kale, cauliflower and broccoli. The adult butterfly is 1.2 – 2 in. wide and has distinctly white wings with black forewing tips. Female butterflies have two forewing spots. They overwinter as pupa (chrysalises) in the soil and emerge as butterflies in spring. After the females lay their eggs on the host plant, the larvae hatch, feed, develop into adults and lay eggs all within four weeks. During our growing season, three generations can be produced per year. The green larvae (1.2 in. long) feed on plant tissue, leaving behind unsightly black frass or excrement.

Solutions: One of the easiest ways to reduce their damage is to cover plants with crop or row covers, secured along the edges and supported underneath with metal hoops before butterflies appear. BTK, a product containing the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki, can be sprayed on susceptible plants. It is toxic to cabbage butterfly larvae but harmless to people. BTK washes off and should be reapplied after every rain or irrigation. Insecticidal soap and diatomaceous earth are also effective when applied directly to the larvae. Avoid using broad-spectrum insecticides in order to encourage parasitic wasps. Another effective strategy is to use cabbageworm-resistant crop varieties. Butterflies are less attracted to red or purple cabbages (ex. ‘Mammoth Red Rock’) than to white ones.

Bottom line: for most garden pests, prevention, early action and encouraging (or at least not harming) natural enemies (follow @FieldHeroes) will reduce your pests to manageable and hopefully undetectable levels.

Jackie is a horticulturist living in Saskatoon. Sara is the author of numerous gardening books, among them the revised Creating the Prairie Xeriscape. And with Hugh Skinner: Gardening Naturally – A Chemical-free Handbook for the Prairies; Trees and Shrubs for the Prairies, and Groundcovers & Vines for the Prairies. Expect Fruit for Northern Gardens with Bob Bors in November, 2017.

