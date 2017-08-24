CONSUMER ALERT: Fake tickets don’t impress us much

Tickets listed without specific seat numbers; and

Tickets listed in U.S. dollar amounts for a Canadian show.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) warns consumers about the risk of fraudulent tickets or overpriced tickets listed by resellers. The best way to ensure paying a fair price for a legitimate ticket is to only buy from a primary seller, typically Ticketmaster. Third-party resellers profit by using automated bots to quickly scoop up tickets and sell them far beyond the face value of the original ticket. Buying from scalpers makes the problem worse.

Protect yourself – Buy with a credit card

If you buy from a resale site, it may be easier to get a refund by purchasing tickets with a credit card compared to cash or debit. Read the terms and conditions on your card to understand what protections are available to you.



Forty-eight hour restriction on advertising and sales:

It is illegal for a reseller to sell, advertise or list for sale, any tickets to an event in Saskatchewan unless the tickets are in the person’s possession or control. It is also illegal for the reseller to sell, advertise or list for sale, any tickets until at least 48 hours after the tickets to the same event were made available to the general public.

Report ticket fraud:

If consumers see a reseller breaking these rules or have a complaint, they can contact the Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

The Ticket Sales Act:

The Ticket Sales Act and regulations have more details about advertising restrictions, pre-sales, and additional rules to protect consumers.

Visit www.fcaa.gov.sk.ca/Default.aspx?DN=e657ee51-e810-4a9a-ac83-1319f122dd8e for more information.