One of the unique features of the Valley of Hidden Secrets is the presence of a continental divide, or watershed. Think of an imaginary line from here to Chimney Coulee (southeast). North of the line, water flows northeast and eventually empties into Hudson Bay. Water south of the line flows the other way, eventually emptying into the Gulf of Mexico.

This is a watershed, a high ridge of land that determines the directional flow of springs, rivers, and creeks in the area.

Before 1914, there was a small lake near the bottom of Chimney Coulee. Oldtimers say that the north end of the lake emptied into creeks flowing northeast, while the south end drained into creeks flowing south. The lake is gone now, drained by the railroad to make room for track.

