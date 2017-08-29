Creek City to perform at Cypress Park Amphitheater

On Tuesday, August 29 at 7:30 PM, Creek City will be performing in Cypress Hills Provincial Park at the Amphitheater as part of the Maple Creek Small Venues Concert Series.

The band “Creek City” is new to Swift Current and to Southwest Saskatchewan but its members are no strangers to its music scene.

It all started in 2010 when singer songwriters Mark Penner from Herbert and Dave Cyca from Swift Current started collaborating at song writing workshops at the Lyric Theatre. They discovered that their styles complemented each other well, and they started performing as an acoustic duo. In 2012, Mark released his 4th album Cabin Door, a collection of songs offering an eclectic mix of folk roots, rock, and country while exploring universal themes of love, suffering, hope, and purpose. Also, in 2012 Dave released his debut album One of These Days that showcases 12 original songs expressing his appreciation for life. The album hones his folk roots and country leanings as he draws on personal life experience and life on the prairies. Both albums were nominated for the 2012 Saskatchewan Country Music Awards in the Folk Roots category.

When Mark’s good friend Donovan Epp from Herbert started playing bass and providing some bang on harmony vocals for the duo, it was clear that they wanted him to stick around. They became a trio with no name other than Mark, Dave, and Donovan and were excited about their new direction.

Then, in 2010 Michael Tetrault moved to Swift Current and brought with him 30 years of experience in the music industry as a drummer and a sound/recording engineer. He has drummed and recorded with many bands playing country, rock and gospel throughout Western Canada. When the trio played an event at the Lyric Theatre, Michael was hired as the sound technician. After that evening, Michael became their drummer and this band was born.

Creek City’s music appeals to a broad audience. The balance of lyrical and musical quality is apparent, and their natural musicianship allows an easy blend of vocal harmonies, expressive guitar work, and thoughtful lyrics. It is difficult to slot their music into any one category. It is a blend of Folk, Blues and Country/Rock. Cat Stevens meets Blue Rodeo meets James Taylor …enjoy.

The show is music by donation ($10-15) and all ages are welcome to attend. Doors open at 7:00 with the show starting at 7:30 PM. Please RSVP to kevin@concertsinyourhome.ca