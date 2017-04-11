Culture by culture

BY MEGAN LACELLE

My checklist of countries visited is growing every month. With new countries come new experiences and the new opportunity to observe new cultures. Granted, I’m a millennial Canadian in the age of digital media and internet, so the cultural gap is not nearly as wide as someone travelling 20 years ago. The culture shock is also cushioned by my decision to study in Europe which is largely filled with people whose outward appearance matches my own.

I have been asked three times if I’m Irish and, not surprisingly, if I am American.

I learn a little more about the world with each new destination though. I am always a bit sad to leave and eager to return.

Recently I visited Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Malaga in Spain. My sister had decided to visit for my birthday and we picked Amsterdam for fun and Malaga for beaches.

What I did not expect was to observe legalized marijuana and prostitution in action or the struggle to pay for a meal in Spain.

Amsterdam was a beautiful city, filled with history and beautiful architecture. We booked a hotel room on the Red Light District, an area smaller than I anticipated. Over the three nights we spent there, I observed a couple things that varied greatly not just from Canada, but from my Saskatchewan roots.

First, marijuana. I would consider myself a relatively naïve person, so when it came to open weed use I was surprised each time.

I was surprised even further when the sunlight fell and the red light of the prostitution business began to shine. Women, clad in all types of apparel, filled full-length windowed doors and began a night of work. After further research at the Red Light Secrets museum, I learned prostitution in Amsterdam is not only legal, but they pay taxes. There are no men selling their services in this district, except those found under the purple light – a sign of sexual transition.

The museum went on to explain the women often paid 150 euro or more per day to rent these rooms. With thousands of prostitutes working each night, I watched man after man stare into the windows and either enter the doors or move along.

It was stranger still to watch city employers washing the streets down during the early hours of the morning. Washing away the remnants of the night before, beer bottles and blunts, like a fresh start. I could not help but notice the child’s pink bicycle outside the “Sex Palace.”

The whole experience was not offensive, it was just different.

When we arrived in Malaga I unwittingly walked onto my first topless beach. I was looking for a place to put down my towel and crack into my newest novel when I looked over and noticed I was more clothed than a number of other beach goers.

The ideas about sex and nudity were so different than what I was used to at home. As a guest in these countries, I observed the changes with respect and candour.

Aside from that, the importance of timeliness was significantly downgraded in Malaga. Servers at restaurants were in no rush to have you leave their restaurant and oftentimes you would have track them down to pay the bill or ‘la cuenta’ in Spanish.

In every country, I have visited people make the utmost effort to speak English in an effort to communicate, while I struggle through the very basics of their language.

As the world grows smaller and smaller with the digital age, I feel blessed to be able to observe each country, culture by culture. I know I am no more enlightened, but learning something new, no matter how small, is always enjoyable.