Cypress Health Region responds to poster

BY KATE WINQUIST

On the evening of Thursday, May 25, Advance Southwest was made aware of a situation regarding alleged cutbacks to the Ponteix Health Centre. We created a poster and posted it on our Facebook page which has garnered a lot of attention. The Public Notice (seen below) has reached 5,645 people and shared 53 times as of Saturday morning.

The power of social media was evident as we received an email memorandum from Cypress Health Region’s Interim CEO, Larry Allsen regarding the posting at approximately 11:00 am Friday morning to clarify the situation in the Ponteix area.

It states the following:

Earlier this morning, we were made aware of a poster that has been developed and displayed around the community of Ponteix. The poster states that the Cypress Health Region has made cuts to the Ponteix Health Centre – this information is false.

There has been no decisions made in relation to the operations at the Ponteix Health Centre – no cuts to the Health Centre have been made, the RN position currently remains in place, and the 5-day per week service provision remains.

I have personally been involved in recent discussions with the Mayor of Ponteix and other stakeholders in regards to the provision of health services that are offered within the Ponteix Health Centre. We reviewed the current program delivery and staffing resources at the Health Centre and discussed the operational budgetary challenges that the province and Health Region are currently facing. I updated the Mayor on our Region’s specific challenges going into our current fiscal year, and that we were exploring options to address a $9.2 million revenue shortfall in our upcoming budget.

We agreed to meet again in the near future where program/service utilization statistics would be reviewed, and to discuss the best sustainable options that would meet the community’s health care needs.

We will be providing an update on our plans for the future once our upcoming consultations with the Mayor have occurred. In the meantime, please be assured that the status quo provision of health services at the Health Centre remains in place.

Thank you.

Larry Allsen

Advance Southwest will do our best to keep the public informed of any further developments.

