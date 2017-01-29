Dennis Logan

Dennis C. Logan, age 75, of Gull Lake SK, passed away January 9, 2017 at Cypress Regional Hospital, after a long courageous battle with prostate cancer. Dennis was born in Gull Lake on October 10, 1941. He took his schooling at Earview and Gull Lake High School. Dennis married Linda Davies on May 27, 1961. He drove school bus and worked for his dad and for Dean and Lorraine Mortensen until 1963 when he was employed by the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool. He started buying grain in Abbey, then went to St. Aldwyn, Antelope and Gull Lake, also relieving at Fosterton, Carmichael, Tompkins, Piapot and Webb. He retired in 2000 after 34 years. He bought the O.W. Howard farm in 1978 and farmed it until 2006 when poor health forced him into retirement. Dennis belonged to the 4H Grain and Beef Clubs, and was a Past Exalted Leader of the B.P.O.E. He also played baseball and football in his younger years. He was an avid curler until his health failed. Golf was a pastime as time permitted. Dennis never turned down a game of cribbage, especially against Linda, who he could beat almost every game. Watching sports filled his time over the past few years. He and Jim never missed a shot in curling or a home run in baseball. He was Colton’s #1 fan in hockey, baseball and football. Dennis and Linda loved to camp, starting with an 8′ x 8′ tent and ending with a 5th wheel trailer. They both enjoyed travelling, from the Maritimes, Niagra Falls to Victoria BC, Disneyland, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Mexico. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; son Rod (Coralee) of Airdrie, their children, Chanda (Maurice Carr) and children, Mathias and Meleah of Toronto, Brandy of Calgary and Jaxon at home; daughter, Ronda (Dennis Leahy) and their son, Colton, of Gull Lake; sister, Irene (Glenn Davidson); brothers-in-law, Bob (Kathy Davies), Bill (Pat) Davies; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Clarence in 1992 and Medora in 1995; parents-in-law, Ed Davies in 1986 and Muriel Davies in 1995; brothers, Carman in 2000, Barry in 2016; sister-in-law, Lil, in 2000; nephew, Tony Logan in 2013; and niece, Kris Bang in 2016. A memorial service was held in the Gull Lake Community Hall on Friday, January 20, 2017, with Reverend Eleanor Rockabar officiating. The Life Tribute was read by Jack Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers were Jim Busse, Bentley and Jill Gibson, Omran and Rose Zanidean, Art and Judy Johnston, and Terry and Pat Busse. The ushers were Tim Davidson and Cory Logan. Lunch was served by the Gull Lake Senior’s Club. In Dennis’ memory, donations may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, Saskatoon Cancer Centre, 20 Campus Drive, Saskatoon SK S7N 4H4, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Warren’s Funeral Home were entrusted with the arrangements. For further information call 306-773-8831 or 1-800-267-6606 or visit our website at www.warrensfuneralhome.com and express your sympathy to family members in our book of condolences.