Director nominations for barley and wheat commissions now being accepted

The nomination period for director positions with both the Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission (SaskBarley) and the Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission (Sask Wheat) is now open.

SaskBarley will have three of six Board of Director positions open while Sask Wheat will be looking to fill four of seven Board of Director positions. The deadline to receive completed nomination forms for both organizations is Friday, September 15, 2017. Should the organizations receive more nominations than there are director positions available, elections will be declared and held during the period of October 24 to November 24.

To be eligible to stand as a candidate, nominees must be registered producers, which means they are levy paying wheat and/or barley producers who have not requested a refund for the 2016/17 crop year. All nominations are required to include contact information and signatures from at least two registered wheat and/or barley producers who are supporting the nomination.

Nomination forms and election information can be found on the websites of each commission: