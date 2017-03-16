Disturbance on commercial bus

Consul man facing charges

ADVANCE STAFF

At approximately 12:00 pm on March 14, Indian Head and Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a complaint of an adult male causing a disturbance aboard an inter-city, commercial bus travelling on Hwy #1 east of Regina.

The bus pulled over between Sintaluta and Wolsely. The suspect had already vacated the bus when members arrived on-scene. He was arrested nearby a short time later.

No injuries were reported to members of the public or police.

Witnesses aboard the bus reported an adult male brandishing a large knife and behaving erratically.

29-year-old Victor Goldstein of Consul, Sk is charged with the following:

Assault (sec. 266) CC

Assault with a weapon (sec. 267(a)) CC x 2

Forcible confinement (sec. 279(2)) CC

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (sec. 88(2)) CC

Carrying a concealed weapon (sec. 90(2)) CC

Goldstein has been remanded into custody and will appear in Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court this morning (Thursday March 16) at 10:00 am.