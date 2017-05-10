Dominion Electric building demolished

Gull Lake loses another heritage building

Yet another sad day for the community of Gull Lake, as on Monday, May 7, crews worked to demolish the old Dominion Electric Plant on the intersection of Rutland Avenue and Sixth Street.

The following is taken from Centennial Chronicles:

Electrification of Gull Lake was provided as early as 1912 by Hutchison’s Power Plant, which used an engine that ran on coal gas generated by the heating of hard coal. They provided electricity to the residents of Gull Lake until 1927 when Dominion Electric took over. The Dominion Electric Plant, a two-storey brick building, was built on the northwest corner of the intersection of Rutland Avenue and Sixth Street. It was taken over by Sask Power in 1947. The original plant was powered by one-cylinder, two-cylinder, and three-cylinder diesel engines. They were used separately or together as required by the energy consumption.

PHOTO BY KATE WINQUIST